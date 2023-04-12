Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Villas

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Montenegro

Sveti Stefan
78
Tivat
63
Prcanj
48
Kotor
29
Budva
23
Herceg Novi
21
Dobrota
20
Perast
17
Show more
Villa To archive
Clear all
80 properties total found
Villa Villain Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Number of floors 2
€ 380,000
New luxurious modern villa for sale in Dobrye Vody. Two-storey villa with a total area of…
Villa 5 room villain Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 311 m²
€ 1,250,000
Budva, Katun Rezhevichi - an authentic stone villa with a swimming pool and panoramic sea vi…
Villa 5 room villain Przno, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Przno, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 392 m²
€ 1,850,000
We offer for sale one of the best villas on the entire coast of Montenegro. The unique offer…
Villa 5 room villain Budva, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 494 m²
€ 799,000
Authentic stone villa in the elite village of Skochicheva, Budva. The total area of 494 m2 …
Villa 3 room villain Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 217 m²
€ 750,000
Budva, Skochicheva - a three-story villa with a swimming pool and panoramic sea views. Rece…
Villa 3 room villain Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
€ 635,000
For sale magnificent villa of 130 square meters. m. on a plot of 350 square meters. m. in th…
Villa Villain Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
466 m²
€ 945,000
Beautiful, authentic villa with a swimming pool and incredible sea views in the suburbs of P…
Villa 3 room villain Przno, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Przno, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 200 m²
€ 700,000
Two stone houses are located in the village of Kulyache at an altitude of 700 meters above s…
Villa 4 room villain Budva, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 340 m²
€ 740,000
The beautiful villa is located on a land plot with a total area of 710 m2. On the ground fl…
Villa 3 room villain Budva, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 164 m²
€ 600,000
Budva, Tudorovichi - villa with a swimming pool and panoramic sea views Area: 164 m2. Land …
Villa 3 room villain Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 150 m²
€ 480,000
Budva, Rezhevichi - a complex of stone villas with pools and panoramic sea views. A complex…
Villa 5 room villain Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
4 bath 409 m²
€ 1,200,000
This charming stone villa is a house with true Mediterranean character. It has spectacular S…
Villa 5 room villain Kavac, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 236 m²
€ 690,000
Sale of a new villa in the village of Kavach. Kawach is part of the municipality of Kotor, …
Villa 2 room villain Becici, Montenegro
Villa 2 room villa
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m²
€ 550,000
A new villa in the village of Ivanovichi was built and furnished in 2022. Located about 1,50…
Villa 4 room villain Budva, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 340 m²
€ 740,000
The beautiful villa is located on a land plot with a total area of 710 m2. On the ground fl…
Villa 3 room villain Budva, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 164 m²
€ 600,000
Budva, Tudorovichi - villa with a swimming pool and panoramic sea views Area: 164 m2. Land …
Villa 5 room villain Budva, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 508 m²
€ 550,000
I sell a spacious house near Budva. Panoramic sea and mountain views! House area – 508 m2.…
Villa 3 room villain Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 150 m²
€ 480,000
Budva, Rezhevichi - a complex of stone villas with pools and panoramic sea views. A complex…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Buljarica, Montenegro
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Buljarica, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms 5 bath 167 m²
€ 300,000
House for sale in Bulariq, 167m2 on a plot of 500 m2. The house consists of eight rooms, fi…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Budva, Montenegro
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms 8 bath 550 m²
€ 1,390,000
Villa 4 room villain Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 422 m²
€ 1,200,000
Villa 2 room villain Bogisici, Montenegro
Villa 2 room villa
Bogisici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m²
€ 350,000
For sale stone house with swimming pool and sauna on the Lustica peninsula. A small quiet vi…
Villa 4 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 454 m²
€ 1,800,000
The area of the villa, including all rooms, is 454 sq.m. The villa is for sale fully equippe…
Villa 5 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 6 bath 490 m²
€ 2,200,000
We offer for sale a brand new designer villa with a swimming pool and panoramic views of the…
Villa 3 room villain durici, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
durici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 300 m²
€ 1
We offer for sale a modern villa on the first line of the sea, in Kostanjica, Kotor. The …
Villa 4 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 290 m²
€ 1,200,000
A new, modern, comfortable villa, built in 2019, with an area of ​​290 m2 /+ terrace/, on a …
Villa 3 room villain Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 167 m²
€ 600,000
For sale a private two-storey villa with a fantastic view of the sea, mountains and the isla…
Villa 9 room villain Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 9 room villa
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
9 Number of rooms 5 bath 440 m²
€ 1,200,000
OBJECT FOR BUSINESS on Sveti Stefan For sale three-storey villa with five separate apartmen…
Villa 4 room villain Susanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Susanj, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 370,000
We have on offer a stunning modern villa with year-round service for your comfort. Affordab…
Villa 4 room villain Susanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Susanj, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 280 m² Number of floors 2
€ 525,000
A stunning brand-new luxury Villa with unbelievable views of the sea and mountains has becom…

Properties features in Montenegro

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir