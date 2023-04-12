Montenegro
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Montenegro
New houses in Montenegro
All new buildings in Montenegro
20
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Montenegro
Residential
Apartment in Montenegro
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Montenegro
Villa
Townhouse
Land in Montenegro
Luxury Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Commercial
All commercial properties in Montenegro
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Montenegro
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Montenegro
Villas
Mountain View Villas for Sale in Montenegro
Sveti Stefan
78
Tivat
63
Prcanj
48
Kotor
29
Budva
23
Herceg Novi
21
Dobrota
20
Perast
17
Zelenika-Kuti
13
Petrovac
10
Ljesnica
7
Nedakusi
6
Potkrajci
6
Risan
6
Bijela
4
Lustica
4
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin
4
Donja Lastva
3
Stari Bar
2
Sutomore
2
Show more
Show less
Villa
Clear all
80 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa Villa
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Number of floors 2
€ 380,000
New luxurious modern villa for sale in Dobrye Vody. Two-storey villa with a total area of…
Villa 5 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
311 m²
€ 1,250,000
Budva, Katun Rezhevichi - an authentic stone villa with a swimming pool and panoramic sea vi…
Villa 5 room villa
Przno, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
392 m²
€ 1,850,000
We offer for sale one of the best villas on the entire coast of Montenegro. The unique offer…
Villa 5 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
494 m²
€ 799,000
Authentic stone villa in the elite village of Skochicheva, Budva. The total area of 494 m2 …
Villa 3 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
217 m²
€ 750,000
Budva, Skochicheva - a three-story villa with a swimming pool and panoramic sea views. Rece…
Villa 3 room villa
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
130 m²
€ 635,000
For sale magnificent villa of 130 square meters. m. on a plot of 350 square meters. m. in th…
Villa Villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
466 m²
€ 945,000
Beautiful, authentic villa with a swimming pool and incredible sea views in the suburbs of P…
Villa 3 room villa
Przno, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
200 m²
€ 700,000
Two stone houses are located in the village of Kulyache at an altitude of 700 meters above s…
Villa 4 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
340 m²
€ 740,000
The beautiful villa is located on a land plot with a total area of 710 m2. On the ground fl…
Villa 3 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
164 m²
€ 600,000
Budva, Tudorovichi - villa with a swimming pool and panoramic sea views Area: 164 m2. Land …
Villa 3 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
150 m²
€ 480,000
Budva, Rezhevichi - a complex of stone villas with pools and panoramic sea views. A complex…
Villa 5 room villa
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
4 bath
409 m²
€ 1,200,000
This charming stone villa is a house with true Mediterranean character. It has spectacular S…
Villa 5 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
236 m²
€ 690,000
Sale of a new villa in the village of Kavach. Kawach is part of the municipality of Kotor, …
Villa 2 room villa
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
160 m²
€ 550,000
A new villa in the village of Ivanovichi was built and furnished in 2022. Located about 1,50…
Villa 4 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
340 m²
€ 740,000
The beautiful villa is located on a land plot with a total area of 710 m2. On the ground fl…
Villa 3 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
164 m²
€ 600,000
Budva, Tudorovichi - villa with a swimming pool and panoramic sea views Area: 164 m2. Land …
Villa 5 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
508 m²
€ 550,000
I sell a spacious house near Budva. Panoramic sea and mountain views! House area – 508 m2.…
Villa 3 room villa
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
150 m²
€ 480,000
Budva, Rezhevichi - a complex of stone villas with pools and panoramic sea views. A complex…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Buljarica, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms
5 bath
167 m²
€ 300,000
House for sale in Bulariq, 167m2 on a plot of 500 m2. The house consists of eight rooms, fi…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms
8 bath
550 m²
€ 1,390,000
Villa 4 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
422 m²
€ 1,200,000
Villa 2 room villa
Bogisici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
100 m²
€ 350,000
For sale stone house with swimming pool and sauna on the Lustica peninsula. A small quiet vi…
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
454 m²
€ 1,800,000
The area of the villa, including all rooms, is 454 sq.m. The villa is for sale fully equippe…
Villa 5 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
6 bath
490 m²
€ 2,200,000
We offer for sale a brand new designer villa with a swimming pool and panoramic views of the…
Villa 3 room villa
durici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
300 m²
€ 1
We offer for sale a modern villa on the first line of the sea, in Kostanjica, Kotor. The …
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
290 m²
€ 1,200,000
A new, modern, comfortable villa, built in 2019, with an area of 290 m2 /+ terrace/, on a …
Villa 3 room villa
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
167 m²
€ 600,000
For sale a private two-storey villa with a fantastic view of the sea, mountains and the isla…
Villa 9 room villa
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
9 Number of rooms
5 bath
440 m²
€ 1,200,000
OBJECT FOR BUSINESS on Sveti Stefan For sale three-storey villa with five separate apartmen…
Villa 4 room villa
Susanj, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 370,000
We have on offer a stunning modern villa with year-round service for your comfort. Affordab…
Villa 4 room villa
Susanj, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
280 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 525,000
A stunning brand-new luxury Villa with unbelievable views of the sea and mountains has becom…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Properties features in Montenegro
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map