Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Utjeha
  4. Villas

Pool Villas for sale in Utjeha, Montenegro

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 5 room villain Utjeha, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Utjeha, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms 4 bath 420 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,250,000
420m2 villa on the seashore – 10 m from the sea & small pebble beach – 5 (7) bedrooms – 5 ba…

Properties features in Utjeha, Montenegro

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir