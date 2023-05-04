Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bar Municipality
  4. Bar
  5. Ulcinj

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Ulcinj, Montenegro

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room house in Montenegro, Montenegro
3 room house
Montenegro, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 300,000
1 room apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 96,600
Penthouse 4 rooms in Becici, Montenegro
Penthouse 4 rooms
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 233 m²
€ 682,299
1 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 48 m²
Price on request
3 room apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 571 m²
€ 2,950,000
8 room house in Podgorica, Montenegro
8 room house
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Area 550 m²
€ 720,000
7 room house in Podgorica, Montenegro
7 room house
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Floor 1
€ 2,850
3 room house in Igalo, Montenegro
3 room house
Igalo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
€ 243,000
3 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
€ 399,502
2 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
€ 199,000
1 room apartment in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/4
€ 109,000
1 room studio apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
€ 84,556
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir