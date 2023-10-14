Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Montenegro
  4. Ulcinj Municipality

Pool Residential properties for sale in Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro

Ulcinj
26
Kruce
12
1 property total found
7 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Kruce, Montenegro
7 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Kruce, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale villa on the first line by the sea, in small, cozy village of Utekha Four floors,…
€550,000

Property types in Ulcinj Municipality

apartments
houses

Properties features in Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro

with sea view
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
