Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro

8 room house with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Kruce, Montenegro
8 room house with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kruce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 520 m²
House for sale with apartments in Montenegro. House - a mini-hotel for 20 people.On a plot o…
Price on request
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/5
One bedroom apartment within walking distance of the promenade, overlooking the sea and the …
€125,000
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Ulcinj, Montenegro
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
D5-1117. Luxurious new villa with a swimming pool in UlcinjExclusive villa for sale with a v…
€980,000
5 room house with sea view, with yard, with Parking / Garage in Kruce, Montenegro
5 room house with sea view, with yard, with Parking / Garage
Kruce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 327 m²
Ulcinj, Kruce – House close to the sea for sale This house is located in the village of Kruc…
Price on request
7 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Kruce, Montenegro
7 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Kruce, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale villa on the first line by the sea, in small, cozy village of Utekha Four floors,…
€550,000
1 room apartment with elevator, with sea view in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 room apartment with elevator, with sea view
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
The apartment is sold with a total area of 67 m2. The apartment is located on the second flo…
€90,000
2 room apartment with sea view in Ulcinj, Montenegro
2 room apartment with sea view
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
The building is located by the main road, with a total area of 75 m2. The apartment has the …
€98,500
1 room apartment with sea view in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 room apartment with sea view
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
For sale an elite two-bedroom apartment with sea views in the most attractive village of Pin…
€78,750
4 room house with parking, with sea view in Kruce, Montenegro
4 room house with parking, with sea view
Kruce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 232 m²
Three-storey villa 232 m2 with swimming pool is located in the village of Krucha on the thir…
€321,000

