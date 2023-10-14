Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro

1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/5
One bedroom apartment within walking distance of the promenade, overlooking the sea and the …
€125,000
1 room apartment with elevator, with sea view in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 room apartment with elevator, with sea view
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
The apartment is sold with a total area of 67 m2. The apartment is located on the second flo…
€90,000
2 room apartment with sea view in Ulcinj, Montenegro
2 room apartment with sea view
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
The building is located by the main road, with a total area of 75 m2. The apartment has the …
€98,500
1 room apartment with sea view in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 room apartment with sea view
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
For sale an elite two-bedroom apartment with sea views in the most attractive village of Pin…
€78,750

