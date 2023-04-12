Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Townhouses

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Montenegro

Bar
6
Prcanj
4
Tivat
4
Kotor
3
Sveti Stefan
3
Budva
2
Dobrota
1
Podgorica
1
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Blizikuce, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
4 bath 144 m²
€ 532,525
Townhouse is part of the development project that offers 9 townhomes with pools, built in th…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 220 m² Number of floors 1
€ 518,318
This amazing new development project in Montenegro offers 4 townhomes built in a one buildin…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 440,000
Living area: 148m2 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 + guest toilet Private swimming pool, barbecu…
3 room townhousein Tivat, Montenegro
3 room townhouse
Tivat, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 713,437
3 room townhousein Drazin Vrt, Montenegro
3 room townhouse
Drazin Vrt, Montenegro
180 m²
Price on request
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Kavac, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kavac, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 10 000 m² Number of floors 2
€ 173,250
PROJECTS BRIEF My Tiny House-Smart Eco Life Model 50 The beautiful piece of land for our …
3 room townhousein Tivat, Montenegro
3 room townhouse
Tivat, Montenegro
2 bath
€ 265,000

