Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Montenegro
  4. Topla
  5. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in Topla, Montenegro

Villa To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Topla, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 232 m²
Boca Kotor Bay, the city of Herceg Novi. New stylish one-story villa with three bedrooms wit…
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Topla, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 232 m²
Boca Kotor Bay, the city of Herceg Novi. New stylish one-story villa with three bedrooms wit…
Price on request

Properties features in Topla, Montenegro

with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir