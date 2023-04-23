Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Herceg Novi
  4. Topla

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Topla, Montenegro

1 property total found
2 room apartment in Topla, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Topla, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 213 m² 3 Floor
€ 350,000
This stunning apartment consists of a large living room and kitchen, two bedrooms, a walk-in…

Properties features in Topla, Montenegro

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir