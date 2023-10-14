Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Montenegro
  4. Topla
  5. Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in Topla, Montenegro

villas
8
House To archive
Clear all
12 properties total found
2 room house with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море in Topla, Montenegro
2 room house with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Description Boka Kotorskaya Bukhta, Herceg Novi, Topla district. Two bedroom apartment with …
€280,000
6 room house with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Topla, Montenegro
6 room house with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
House in the suburbs of Herceg Novi, in Igalo. Area 300 m2, three floors — living room wi…
€220,000
House with sea view, with mountain view, with tennis court in Topla, Montenegro
House with sea view, with mountain view, with tennis court
Topla, Montenegro
Plot for sale with an area of 26,826 m2 Located 900 meters from the sea in the suburb of He…
€185
Villa 3 room villa with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Topla, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 232 m²
Boca Kotor Bay, the city of Herceg Novi. New stylish one-story villa with three bedrooms wit…
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Topla, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 232 m²
Boca Kotor Bay, the city of Herceg Novi. New stylish one-story villa with three bedrooms wit…
Price on request
House with parking, with sea view in Topla, Montenegro
House with parking, with sea view
Topla, Montenegro
D5-139. Mini hotel in Herceg NoviFor sale Mini hotel business in Herceg Novi  Plot 512m2 ho…
€735,000
6 room house with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море in Topla, Montenegro
6 room house with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 380 m²
Herceg Novi. New apartment building with panoramic views from the Developer. Five-story hou…
Price on request
4 room house with sea view in Topla, Montenegro
4 room house with sea view
Topla, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 2
€240,000
7 room house with sea view in Topla, Montenegro
7 room house with sea view
Topla, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
€535,000
House with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Topla, Montenegro
House with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Topla, Montenegro
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
D2-1071. Comfortable Villa Nelitsa in the Podi Herceg Novi area.Villa Nelitsa for sale in Po…
€385,000
2 room house with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море in Topla, Montenegro
2 room house with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
Price on request
5 room house with sea view in Topla, Montenegro
5 room house with sea view
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 250 m²
Very nice house, two floors with comfortable attic, in the city of Herceg Novi. This town w…
€370,000

Properties features in Topla, Montenegro

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir