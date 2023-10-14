Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Montenegro
  4. Topla
  5. Houses

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Topla, Montenegro

6 room house with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Topla, Montenegro
6 room house with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
House in the suburbs of Herceg Novi, in Igalo. Area 300 m2, three floors — living room wi…
€220,000
House with sea view, with mountain view, with tennis court in Topla, Montenegro
House with sea view, with mountain view, with tennis court
Topla, Montenegro
Plot for sale with an area of 26,826 m2 Located 900 meters from the sea in the suburb of He…
€185
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Topla, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Topla, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 529 m²
https://youtu.be/JXVAF4j_NHg   Residential area: 529 m2 (383 m2 + 146 m2 terraces) Extern…
€9,85M
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Topla, Montenegro
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Topla, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 372 m²
Area: 372 m2 Land area: 2000 m2 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 4 + 1 Swimming pool Parking spac…
€1,10M

Properties features in Topla, Montenegro

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
