Houses for sale in Topla, Montenegro

2 room house with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море in Topla, Montenegro
2 room house with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Description Boka Kotorskaya Bukhta, Herceg Novi, Topla district. Two bedroom apartment with …
€280,000
Villa Villa in Topla, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Topla, Montenegro
Area 540 m²
The house was built according to the author's project, a sewer was carried out, a system of …
€568,000
6 room house with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Topla, Montenegro
6 room house with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
House in the suburbs of Herceg Novi, in Igalo. Area 300 m2, three floors — living room wi…
€220,000
House with sea view, with mountain view, with tennis court in Topla, Montenegro
House with sea view, with mountain view, with tennis court
Topla, Montenegro
Plot for sale with an area of 26,826 m2 Located 900 meters from the sea in the suburb of He…
€185
Villa 3 room villa with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Topla, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 232 m²
Boca Kotor Bay, the city of Herceg Novi. New stylish one-story villa with three bedrooms wit…
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Topla, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 232 m²
Boca Kotor Bay, the city of Herceg Novi. New stylish one-story villa with three bedrooms wit…
Price on request
House with parking, with sea view in Topla, Montenegro
House with parking, with sea view
Topla, Montenegro
D5-139. Mini hotel in Herceg NoviFor sale Mini hotel business in Herceg Novi  Plot 512m2 ho…
€735,000
6 room house with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море in Topla, Montenegro
6 room house with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 380 m²
Herceg Novi. New apartment building with panoramic views from the Developer. Five-story hou…
Price on request
4 room house with sea view in Topla, Montenegro
4 room house with sea view
Topla, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 2
€240,000
7 room house with sea view in Topla, Montenegro
7 room house with sea view
Topla, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
€535,000
9 room house in Topla, Montenegro
9 room house
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Area 378 m²
NUM 3714 Modern house in Savina. The house area is 378 m2 and the plot area is 330 m2.…
€1,80M
House with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Topla, Montenegro
House with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Topla, Montenegro
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
D2-1071. Comfortable Villa Nelitsa in the Podi Herceg Novi area.Villa Nelitsa for sale in Po…
€385,000
2 room house with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море in Topla, Montenegro
2 room house with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Topla, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Topla, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 529 m²
https://youtu.be/JXVAF4j_NHg   Residential area: 529 m2 (383 m2 + 146 m2 terraces) Extern…
€9,85M
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Topla, Montenegro
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Topla, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 372 m²
Area: 372 m2 Land area: 2000 m2 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 4 + 1 Swimming pool Parking spac…
€1,10M
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Topla, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Topla, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Unique Old Mill villa is situated in the middle of Boka Bay, close to its narrowest point. A…
Price on request
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with Panoramic in Topla, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with Panoramic
Topla, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 235 m²
Residential area: 235 m2 Land area: 787 m2 Bedrooms: 5 Bathrooms: 5 Direct distance from the…
€980,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with surveillance security system, with pier in Topla, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with surveillance security system, with pier
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
We present to you exclusive villas in the beautiful place of Zhurić, Herceg-Novi. It is an e…
€1,50M
5 room house with parking, with yard in Topla, Montenegro
5 room house with parking, with yard
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
For sale two-storey house in Topla district, Boko-Kotorskaya Bay. The house has a total area…
€305,000
6 room house with terrace in Topla, Montenegro
6 room house with terrace
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Spacious house in Herceg Novi. House with an area of 196 m2 on a plot of 230 m2 is located …
€250,000
5 room house with basement in Topla, Montenegro
5 room house with basement
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Excellent, fully furnished house in Hercen Novi. The house consists of two floors, on the gr…
Price on request
Villa 6 room villa with basement in Topla, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa with basement
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
For sale luxury villa, in modern style, located on the first line by the sea in Herceg Novi.…
€3,25M
5 room house with sea view in Topla, Montenegro
5 room house with sea view
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 250 m²
Very nice house, two floors with comfortable attic, in the city of Herceg Novi. This town w…
€370,000
9 room house with terrace in Topla, Montenegro
9 room house with terrace
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 10
Area 260 m²
Magnificent warm house in Mediteran style 220 sq. m plus 40 sq. m terrace in Herceg Novi wit…
€640,000

