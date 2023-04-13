Montenegro
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Montenegro
New houses in Montenegro
All new buildings in Montenegro
20
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Montenegro
Residential
Apartment in Montenegro
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Montenegro
Villa
Townhouse
Land in Montenegro
Luxury Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Commercial
All commercial properties in Montenegro
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Montenegro
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Montenegro
Tivat Municipality
Tivat
Villas
Seaview Villas for Sale in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa
Clear all
35 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
230 m²
2 Floor
€ 650,000
Tivat – New modern design villas for sale These villas with an area of 230 sqm consists of…
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
454 m²
€ 1,800,000
The area of the villa, including all rooms, is 454 sq.m. The villa is for sale fully equippe…
Villa 5 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
6 bath
490 m²
€ 2,200,000
We offer for sale a brand new designer villa with a swimming pool and panoramic views of the…
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
290 m²
€ 1,200,000
A new, modern, comfortable villa, built in 2019, with an area of 290 m2 /+ terrace/, on a …
Villa 6 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms
5 bath
342 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
LUXUPSILLA NEAR THE GOLF PLACE LUXUPSILLA WITH A TOTAL NETWORK OF 342 M2, ON A BASIS OF 391…
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
5 bath
472 m²
2 Floor
Price on request
Tivat, Marici – Brand new contemporary design villa with panoramic sea view This villa is bu…
Villa 3 room villa
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
220 m²
€ 700,000
Villa 5 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 750,000
Five bedroom villa in Tivat for sale 320 sqm in size South-west facing terrace and l…
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 750,000
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
480 m²
Price on request
Villa 2 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
300 m²
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 1,500,000
Villa Villa 4 bathrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
4 bath
€ 1,850,000
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 400,000
Villa Villa 4 bathrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
4 bath
€ 750,000
Villa 5 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
6 bath
490 m²
2 Floor
Price on request
Tivat, Marici – Villa with sea view, for sale This villa is built of top quality constructio…
Villa 5 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
351 m²
€ 1,900,000
Villa 2 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
185 m²
€ 419,000
Area 185 square meters.m. The area of the plot is 533 square meters.m. Bedrooms: 2 Ba…
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
170 m²
€ 530,000
Three-story house in the center of Tivat. House area: 147 + 23 square meters.m. Land are…
Villa 6 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
400 m²
€ 880,000
Villa 50 meters from the beach, with beautiful views of the Gulf of Tivat. Within walkin…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
403 m²
€ 1,200,000
Villa with pool and guest house on 1 line of the sea, with beautiful views of the sea, i…
Villa 6 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
350 m²
€ 630,000
The villa consists of three floors; on each floor there is a separate apartment with 2 b…
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
371 m²
€ 890,000
Comfortable and stylish villa for privacy lovers. Pool and sauna. Quiet area near the ce…
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
240 m²
€ 697,000
The villa is located in the actively developing region of Montenegro, in. Tivat (Donja L…
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
105 m²
€ 954,000
In the area of the fashionable Porto Montenegro (g. Tivat) on the very shore of the Bay …
Villa 5 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
390 m²
€ 1,200,000
This villa in. Tivat is a three-story, modern mansion with 5 bedrooms, a separate guest …
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
280 m²
€ 1,000,000
Villa 2 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
2 bath
185 m²
€ 419,000
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
4 bath
€ 650,000
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
6 bath
€ 850,000
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map