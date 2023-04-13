Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Montenegro
  3. Tivat Municipality
  4. Tivat
  5. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in Tivat, Montenegro

35 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
230 m² 2 Floor
€ 650,000
Tivat – New modern design villas for sale   These villas with an area of 230 sqm consists of…
Villa 4 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 454 m²
€ 1,800,000
The area of the villa, including all rooms, is 454 sq.m. The villa is for sale fully equippe…
Villa 5 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 6 bath 490 m²
€ 2,200,000
We offer for sale a brand new designer villa with a swimming pool and panoramic views of the…
Villa 4 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 290 m²
€ 1,200,000
A new, modern, comfortable villa, built in 2019, with an area of ​​290 m2 /+ terrace/, on a …
Villa 6 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms 5 bath 342 m² Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
LUXUPSILLA NEAR THE GOLF PLACE LUXUPSILLA WITH A TOTAL NETWORK OF 342 M2, ON A BASIS OF 391…
Villa 4 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
5 bath 472 m² 2 Floor
Price on request
Tivat, Marici – Brand new contemporary design villa with panoramic sea view This villa is bu…
Villa 3 room villain Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
220 m²
€ 700,000
Villa 5 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 750,000
Five bedroom villa in Tivat for sale 320 sqm in size South-west facing terrace and l…
Villa 3 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 750,000
Villa 3 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
480 m²
Price on request
Villa 2 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 2 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
300 m²
Price on request
Villa 3 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 1,500,000
Villa Villa 4 bathroomsin Tivat, Montenegro
Villa Villa 4 bathrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
4 bath
€ 1,850,000
Villa 4 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 400,000
Villa Villa 4 bathroomsin Tivat, Montenegro
Villa Villa 4 bathrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
4 bath
€ 750,000
Villa 5 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
6 bath 490 m² 2 Floor
Price on request
Tivat, Marici – Villa with sea view, for sale This villa is built of top quality constructio…
Villa 5 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
351 m²
€ 1,900,000
Villa 2 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 2 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
185 m²
€ 419,000
Area 185 square meters.m. The area of the plot is 533 square meters.m. Bedrooms: 2 Ba…
Villa 3 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
170 m²
€ 530,000
Three-story house in the center of Tivat. House area: 147 + 23 square meters.m. Land are…
Villa 6 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
400 m²
€ 880,000
Villa 50 meters from the beach, with beautiful views of the Gulf of Tivat. Within walkin…
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Tivat, Montenegro
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
403 m²
€ 1,200,000
Villa with pool and guest house on 1 line of the sea, with beautiful views of the sea, i…
Villa 6 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
350 m²
€ 630,000
The villa consists of three floors; on each floor there is a separate apartment with 2 b…
Villa 4 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
371 m²
€ 890,000
Comfortable and stylish villa for privacy lovers. Pool and sauna. Quiet area near the ce…
Villa 3 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
240 m²
€ 697,000
The villa is located in the actively developing region of Montenegro, in. Tivat (Donja L…
Villa 3 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
105 m²
€ 954,000
In the area of the fashionable Porto Montenegro (g. Tivat) on the very shore of the Bay …
Villa 5 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
390 m²
€ 1,200,000
This villa in. Tivat is a three-story, modern mansion with 5 bedrooms, a separate guest …
Villa 4 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
280 m²
€ 1,000,000
Villa 2 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 2 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
2 bath 185 m²
€ 419,000
Villa 3 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
4 bath
€ 650,000
Villa 4 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
6 bath
€ 850,000
