  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Tivat Municipality
  4. Tivat
  5. Villas

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Tivat, Montenegro

Villa 2 room villain Bogisici, Montenegro
Villa 2 room villa
Bogisici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m²
€ 350,000
For sale stone house with swimming pool and sauna on the Lustica peninsula. A small quiet vi…
Villa 4 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 454 m²
€ 1,800,000
The area of the villa, including all rooms, is 454 sq.m. The villa is for sale fully equippe…
Villa 5 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 6 bath 490 m²
€ 2,200,000
We offer for sale a brand new designer villa with a swimming pool and panoramic views of the…
Villa 4 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 290 m²
€ 1,200,000
A new, modern, comfortable villa, built in 2019, with an area of ​​290 m2 /+ terrace/, on a …
Villa 5 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 750,000
Five bedroom villa in Tivat for sale 320 sqm in size South-west facing terrace and l…
Villa 5 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 490 m²
Price on request
Villa A (upper villa):   Residential area: 351m2 (490m2 with lower ground floor) Plot are…
Villa 2 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 2 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 185 m²
€ 419,000
Area: 185 m2 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 + 1 Distance to the sea: 2 km   Newly built …
Villa 3 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 170 m²
Price on request
Two-storey luxury villa of 170 m2 with a swimming pool measuring 3x12.5 m on the first line …
Villa 9 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 9 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
9 Number of rooms 11 bath 676 m²
Price on request
Total area: 676m2 Section 1 area: 348m2 Section 2 area: 248m2 Land area: 963m2 (561 + 403…
Villa 5 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
5 bath 248 m²
€ 480,000
Three-storey, spacious villa with 5 bedrooms, large swimming pool, garden with Mediterranean…
