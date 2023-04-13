Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Tivat Municipality
  4. Tivat
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Tivat, Montenegro

Villa To archive
Clear all
64 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 220 m²
€ 700,000
Country villa in the village of Kavach with breathtaking views of the plain and the Gulf of …
Villa 3 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
230 m² 2 Floor
€ 650,000
Tivat – New modern design villas for sale   These villas with an area of 230 sqm consists of…
Villa 2 room villain Bogisici, Montenegro
Villa 2 room villa
Bogisici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m²
€ 350,000
For sale stone house with swimming pool and sauna on the Lustica peninsula. A small quiet vi…
Villa 4 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 454 m²
€ 1,800,000
The area of the villa, including all rooms, is 454 sq.m. The villa is for sale fully equippe…
Villa 5 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 6 bath 490 m²
€ 2,200,000
We offer for sale a brand new designer villa with a swimming pool and panoramic views of the…
Villa 4 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 290 m²
€ 1,200,000
A new, modern, comfortable villa, built in 2019, with an area of ​​290 m2 /+ terrace/, on a …
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Tivat, Montenegro
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
378 m²
€ 1,700,000
Villa with 7 apartments in Tivat on the first line of the sea with the right to use a privat…
Villa 6 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms 5 bath 342 m² Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
LUXUPSILLA NEAR THE GOLF PLACE LUXUPSILLA WITH A TOTAL NETWORK OF 342 M2, ON A BASIS OF 391…
Villa 4 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
472 m²
€ 2,000,000
Exclusive modern villa with sea views in Tivat. The area of the house is 472 m2, and the ar…
Villa 5 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
490 m²
€ 2,500,000
Exclusive modern villa with sea views in Tivat. The area of the house is 490 m2, and the are…
Villa 2 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 2 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 190 m² Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
We offer for sale a luxurious villa in Tivat with views of the sea and the famous Porto Mont…
Villa 4 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
5 bath 472 m² 2 Floor
Price on request
Tivat, Marici – Brand new contemporary design villa with panoramic sea view This villa is bu…
Villa 3 room villain Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
220 m²
€ 700,000
Villa 5 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 750,000
Five bedroom villa in Tivat for sale 320 sqm in size South-west facing terrace and l…
Villa 2 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 2 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 533 m² Number of floors 2
€ 429,000
Villa for sale Tivat 185 sqm in size 533 sqm plot Pool and private parking Amazi…
Villa 4 room villain Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
4 bath 290 m²
€ 1,200,000
The new villa of 290m2 on a plot of 834m2 consists of two floors. On the ground floor of the…
Villa 3 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
4 bath 230 m²
€ 650,000
For sale two identical luxury villas in a quiet area of Tivat. The city of Tivat itself, com…
Villa 3 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 750,000
Villa 3 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
312 m²
Price on request
NUM 4684 Modern Villa with an unreal and unique view of the sea and Porto Montenegro. Th…
Villa 3 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
312 m²
Price on request
Modern villa with unrealistic and unique sea views and Porto Montenegro. The villa is locate…
Villa 3 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
480 m²
Price on request
Villa 2 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 2 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
300 m²
Price on request
Villa 5 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
283 m²
€ 750,000
NUM 2346 Stunning villa for sale in Krasici, a suburb of Tivat, with a total area of 283 …
Villa 3 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 1,500,000
Villa Villa 4 bathroomsin Tivat, Montenegro
Villa Villa 4 bathrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
4 bath
€ 1,850,000
Villa 5 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 490 m²
Price on request
Villa A (upper villa):   Residential area: 351m2 (490m2 with lower ground floor) Plot are…
Villa 2 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 2 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 185 m²
€ 419,000
Area: 185 m2 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 + 1 Distance to the sea: 2 km   Newly built …
Villa 3 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 170 m²
Price on request
Two-storey luxury villa of 170 m2 with a swimming pool measuring 3x12.5 m on the first line …
Villa 3 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 150 m²
€ 599,000
Tivat, Krasici- luxury, newly built villa, 10m from the sea Living area: 150m2 Land area: 2…
Villa 4 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 300 m²
Price on request
Luxury villa on the first line to the sea, in Krasici, Tivat municipality, on the southern s…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir