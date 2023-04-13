Villas for sale in Tivat, Montenegro

Montenegro
64 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
220 m²
€ 700,000
Country villa in the village of Kavach with breathtaking views of the plain and the Gulf of …
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
230 m²
2 Floor
€ 650,000
Tivat – New modern design villas for sale These villas with an area of 230 sqm consists of…
Villa 2 room villa
Bogisici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
100 m²
€ 350,000
For sale stone house with swimming pool and sauna on the Lustica peninsula. A small quiet vi…
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
454 m²
€ 1,800,000
The area of the villa, including all rooms, is 454 sq.m. The villa is for sale fully equippe…
Villa 5 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
6 bath
490 m²
€ 2,200,000
We offer for sale a brand new designer villa with a swimming pool and panoramic views of the…
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
290 m²
€ 1,200,000
A new, modern, comfortable villa, built in 2019, with an area of 290 m2 /+ terrace/, on a …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
378 m²
€ 1,700,000
Villa with 7 apartments in Tivat on the first line of the sea with the right to use a privat…
Villa 6 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms
5 bath
342 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
LUXUPSILLA NEAR THE GOLF PLACE LUXUPSILLA WITH A TOTAL NETWORK OF 342 M2, ON A BASIS OF 391…
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
472 m²
€ 2,000,000
Exclusive modern villa with sea views in Tivat. The area of the house is 472 m2, and the ar…
Villa 5 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
490 m²
€ 2,500,000
Exclusive modern villa with sea views in Tivat. The area of the house is 490 m2, and the are…
Villa 2 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
190 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
We offer for sale a luxurious villa in Tivat with views of the sea and the famous Porto Mont…
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
5 bath
472 m²
2 Floor
Price on request
Tivat, Marici – Brand new contemporary design villa with panoramic sea view This villa is bu…
Villa 3 room villa
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
220 m²
€ 700,000
Villa 5 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 750,000
Five bedroom villa in Tivat for sale 320 sqm in size South-west facing terrace and l…
Villa 2 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
533 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 429,000
Villa for sale Tivat 185 sqm in size 533 sqm plot Pool and private parking Amazi…
Villa 4 room villa
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
4 bath
290 m²
€ 1,200,000
The new villa of 290m2 on a plot of 834m2 consists of two floors. On the ground floor of the…
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
4 bath
230 m²
€ 650,000
For sale two identical luxury villas in a quiet area of Tivat. The city of Tivat itself, com…
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 750,000
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
312 m²
Price on request
NUM 4684 Modern Villa with an unreal and unique view of the sea and Porto Montenegro. Th…
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
312 m²
Price on request
Modern villa with unrealistic and unique sea views and Porto Montenegro. The villa is locate…
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
480 m²
Price on request
Villa 2 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
300 m²
Price on request
Villa 5 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
283 m²
€ 750,000
NUM 2346 Stunning villa for sale in Krasici, a suburb of Tivat, with a total area of 283 …
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 1,500,000
Villa Villa 4 bathrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
4 bath
€ 1,850,000
Villa 5 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
5 bath
490 m²
Price on request
Villa A (upper villa): Residential area: 351m2 (490m2 with lower ground floor) Plot are…
Villa 2 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
185 m²
€ 419,000
Area: 185 m2 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 + 1 Distance to the sea: 2 km Newly built …
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
170 m²
Price on request
Two-storey luxury villa of 170 m2 with a swimming pool measuring 3x12.5 m on the first line …
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
150 m²
€ 599,000
Tivat, Krasici- luxury, newly built villa, 10m from the sea Living area: 150m2 Land area: 2…
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
300 m²
Price on request
Luxury villa on the first line to the sea, in Krasici, Tivat municipality, on the southern s…
