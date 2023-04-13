Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Tivat Municipality
  4. Tivat
  5. Studios

Studios for Sale in Tivat, Montenegro

Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Tivat, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Tivat, Montenegro
1 bath 22 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 95,000
This studio is located on the second floor of our Mini Condos building in Donja Lastva with …
Studio apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Price on request
Off-plan project is anticipated to be developed in Dumidran, Tivat, at the location just 500…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir