  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Tivat Municipality
  4. Tivat

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Tivat, Montenegro

289 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 107 m²
€ 949,000
For sale exclusive apartment of 107 m2: two bedrooms, spacious living room combined with din…
1 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 650,000
Exclusive two-room, fully furnished apartment on the 4th floor. The apartment is 80 m2 (6…
2 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 3 Floor
€ 131,000
Apartment for sale in Tivat. Sea and mountain views. 600 meters from the sea by air. Kitc…
1 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
1 bath 45 m²
€ 139,500
Project is located in Tivat and consist of 18 objects, currently 6 objects is under developm…
1 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
1 bath 73 m²
€ 750,000
Apartment is located in the heart of Porto Montenegro - the location of your imagination bro…
3 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
1 bath 88 m²
€ 340,000
Beautiful light, spacious, unfurnished apartment by the sea located on the coast of Boka Bay…
3 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m² 3 Floor
€ 370,000
Magnificent apartment in a new house in the center of Tivata near the park and school. Porto…
2 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 125 m²
€ 550,000
Luxurious two-bedroom apartment with panoramic sea views in a very attractive location in Do…
3 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
143 m²
Price on request
2 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
230 m²
Price on request
7 room housein Tivat, Montenegro
7 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
10 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 265,000
A house for sale not far from a golf course and a luxury resort The house with a net living…
2 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 106 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 250,000
I am selling a two-room apartment in a new building with a total area of 106m2 (75m2 living …
3 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m² 3 Floor
€ 370,000
Penthouse 3 roomsin Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 rooms
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 125 m²
€ 550,000
Villa 3 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
230 m² 2 Floor
€ 650,000
Tivat – New modern design villas for sale   These villas with an area of 230 sqm consists of…
1 room apartmentin Bogisici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Bogisici, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 32 m² 3 Floor
€ 320,000
Exclusive studio in the unique closed resort Nikki Beach Montenegro Living area: 32 m2 …
1 room apartmentin Bogisici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Bogisici, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 29 m² 3 Floor
€ 290,000
Exclusive studio in the unique closed resort Nikki Beach Montenegro Living area: 29 m2 …
3 room housein Bogisici, Montenegro
3 room house
Bogisici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 410 m²
€ 2,200,000
1 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
83 m²
Price on request
1 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
127 m²
Price on request
1 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 41 m²
€ 161,000
A5-283. One bedroom apartment in Seljanovo, TivatFor sale Apartment is located in Tivat…
Villa 4 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 454 m²
€ 1,800,000
The area of the villa, including all rooms, is 454 sq.m. The villa is for sale fully equippe…
Villa 5 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 6 bath 490 m²
€ 2,200,000
We offer for sale a brand new designer villa with a swimming pool and panoramic views of the…
Villa 4 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 290 m²
€ 1,200,000
A new, modern, comfortable villa, built in 2019, with an area of ​​290 m2 /+ terrace/, on a …
Penthouse 3 roomsin Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 rooms
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 99 m²
€ 284,144
A new complex of 4 buildings and common infrastructure on a plot of 2000 m2, in a developed …
1 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 96 m²
€ 256,043
A new complex of 4 buildings and common infrastructure on a plot of 2000 m2, in a developed …
1 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 91 m²
€ 240,169
A new complex of 4 buildings and common infrastructure on a plot of 2000 m2, in a developed …
1 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
80 m²
Price on request
1 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m² 1 Floor
€ 116,446
А5-272. New complex in Donja Lastva, TivatStart of sales - at the stage of initial construct…
3 room housein Lepetane, Montenegro
3 room house
Lepetane, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 125 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
Wonderful stone house available to purchase in Opatovo. It is on the First Line to the sea, …
