Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Tivat, Montenegro
63 properties total found
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
107 m²
€ 949,000
For sale exclusive apartment of 107 m2: two bedrooms, spacious living room combined with din…
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
€ 650,000
Exclusive two-room, fully furnished apartment on the 4th floor. The apartment is 80 m2 (6…
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
3 Floor
€ 131,000
Apartment for sale in Tivat. Sea and mountain views. 600 meters from the sea by air. Kitc…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
376 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 480,000
For sale a beautiful two-storey house with a plot in Tivat. Spacious house with an area o…
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
1 bath
45 m²
€ 139,500
Project is located in Tivat and consist of 18 objects, currently 6 objects is under developm…
3 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
105 m²
3 Floor
€ 370,000
Magnificent apartment in a new house in the center of Tivata near the park and school. Porto…
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
125 m²
€ 550,000
Luxurious two-bedroom apartment with panoramic sea views in a very attractive location in Do…
7 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
10 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 265,000
A house for sale not far from a golf course and a luxury resort The house with a net living…
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
106 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 250,000
I am selling a two-room apartment in a new building with a total area of 106m2 (75m2 living …
3 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
105 m²
3 Floor
€ 370,000
Penthouse 3 rooms
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
125 m²
€ 550,000
Villa 2 room villa
Bogisici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
100 m²
€ 350,000
For sale stone house with swimming pool and sauna on the Lustica peninsula. A small quiet vi…
1 room apartment
Bogisici, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms
32 m²
3 Floor
€ 320,000
Exclusive studio in the unique closed resort Nikki Beach Montenegro Living area: 32 m2 …
1 room apartment
Bogisici, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms
29 m²
3 Floor
€ 290,000
Exclusive studio in the unique closed resort Nikki Beach Montenegro Living area: 29 m2 …
3 room house
Bogisici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
410 m²
€ 2,200,000
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
454 m²
€ 1,800,000
The area of the villa, including all rooms, is 454 sq.m. The villa is for sale fully equippe…
Villa 5 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
6 bath
490 m²
€ 2,200,000
We offer for sale a brand new designer villa with a swimming pool and panoramic views of the…
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
290 m²
€ 1,200,000
A new, modern, comfortable villa, built in 2019, with an area of 290 m2 /+ terrace/, on a …
Penthouse 3 rooms
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
99 m²
€ 284,144
A new complex of 4 buildings and common infrastructure on a plot of 2000 m2, in a developed …
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
96 m²
€ 256,043
A new complex of 4 buildings and common infrastructure on a plot of 2000 m2, in a developed …
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
91 m²
€ 240,169
A new complex of 4 buildings and common infrastructure on a plot of 2000 m2, in a developed …
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
€ 148,000
We offer a one-bedroom apartment in a new complex in a developed area of Tivat. Near the …
3 room house
Lepetane, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
125 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
Wonderful stone house available to purchase in Opatovo. It is on the First Line to the sea, …
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
2 Floor
€ 650,000
Luxurious apartment located in Xenia building, Porto Montenegro, Tivat. Exclusive fully f…
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Tivat, Montenegro
1 bath
22 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 95,000
This studio is located on the second floor of our Mini Condos building in Donja Lastva with …
Villa 5 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 750,000
Five bedroom villa in Tivat for sale 320 sqm in size South-west facing terrace and l…
3 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
€ 267,000
An apartment for sale in a new building in Tivat, in one of the best areas of Donja Lastva. …
3 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
143 m²
6/6 Floor
€ 480,000
Luxury top floor unit 113sqm internal area + 30sqm terrace 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathro…
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/4 Floor
€ 135,000
New apartment for sale in Tivat, Kava district. The apartment of 51 m2 is located on the …
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
109 m²
€ 414,200
Area: 109 m2 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 Garage space Two-bedroom apartment of 109 …
