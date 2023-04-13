Montenegro
Pool Houses for sale in Tivat, Montenegro
41 property total found
3 room house
Bogisici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
410 m²
€ 2,200,000
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
5 bath
472 m²
2 Floor
Price on request
Tivat, Marici – Brand new contemporary design villa with panoramic sea view This villa is bu…
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 750,000
House
Tivat, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 120,000
House 5 bathrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
5 bath
€ 470,000
House 3 bathrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 470,000
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 1,500,000
4 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 265,000
5 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
230 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 500,000
We bring to your attention two chic villas in Tivat. The villas will be ready to move in thi…
3 room townhouse
Tivat, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 713,437
6 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
320 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 690,000
New, luxurious villa with beautiful views of the Gulf of Tivat. The villa is located near th…
House
Tivat, Montenegro
Number of floors 3
€ 715,000
We offer townhouses in the club residential village of Tivate, in the area of Donja Lastya. …
Villa Villa 4 bathrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
4 bath
€ 1,850,000
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 400,000
3 room townhouse
Tivat, Montenegro
2 bath
€ 265,000
6 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
217 m²
€ 390,000
Two new houses with an area of 217 m2 each are available for sale on a plot of 410 meters. T…
5 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
187 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 300,000
We are glad to offer you two cozy, family houses with three bedrooms and a communal pool in …
5 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
80 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 350,000
We present to your attention a two-story small villa in Tivat and a guest house. Adjacent pr…
Villa Villa 4 bathrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
4 bath
€ 750,000
House 13 bathrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
13 bath
€ 1,500,000
House
Tivat, Montenegro
185 m²
2 Floor
€ 419,000
Kotor, Kavac – Luxury new house with pool for sale This house is located 5 minutes drive f…
Villa 5 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
6 bath
490 m²
2 Floor
Price on request
Tivat, Marici – Villa with sea view, for sale This villa is built of top quality constructio…
House
Tivat, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 585,684
House 4 bathrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
4 bath
€ 350,000
3 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
2 bath
90 m²
€ 185,000
4 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
185 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 500,000
A new supermodern two-story villa with beautiful sea views in Tivat is offered. On the groun…
Villa 2 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
2 bath
185 m²
€ 419,000
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
4 bath
€ 650,000
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
6 bath
€ 850,000
4 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
4 bath
180 m²
€ 245,000
