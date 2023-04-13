Seaview Houses for Sale in Tivat, Montenegro

Montenegro
Show properties list
86 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
7 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
10 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 265,000
A house for sale not far from a golf course and a luxury resort The house with a net living…
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
230 m²
2 Floor
€ 650,000
Tivat – New modern design villas for sale These villas with an area of 230 sqm consists of…
3 room house
Bogisici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
410 m²
€ 2,200,000
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
454 m²
€ 1,800,000
The area of the villa, including all rooms, is 454 sq.m. The villa is for sale fully equippe…
Villa 5 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
6 bath
490 m²
€ 2,200,000
We offer for sale a brand new designer villa with a swimming pool and panoramic views of the…
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
290 m²
€ 1,200,000
A new, modern, comfortable villa, built in 2019, with an area of 290 m2 /+ terrace/, on a …
3 room house
Lepetane, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
125 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
Wonderful stone house available to purchase in Opatovo. It is on the First Line to the sea, …
Villa 6 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms
5 bath
342 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
LUXUPSILLA NEAR THE GOLF PLACE LUXUPSILLA WITH A TOTAL NETWORK OF 342 M2, ON A BASIS OF 391…
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
5 bath
472 m²
2 Floor
Price on request
Tivat, Marici – Brand new contemporary design villa with panoramic sea view This villa is bu…
Villa 3 room villa
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
220 m²
€ 700,000
3 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
179 m²
Price on request
Villa 5 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 750,000
Five bedroom villa in Tivat for sale 320 sqm in size South-west facing terrace and l…
3 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
120 m²
€ 650,000
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 750,000
House
Tivat, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 120,000
House 5 bathrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
5 bath
€ 470,000
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
480 m²
Price on request
Villa 2 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
300 m²
Price on request
House 3 bathrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 470,000
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 1,500,000
4 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
279 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,250,000
D2-1081. Luxury furnished villa with a pool and sea views in Tivat SOLDLuxury villa in Tivat…
3 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
185 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
D4-315. Modern villa with pool and sea views Tivat For sale Villa located on the territ…
5 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
380 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 880,000
D2-717. Super luxury Villa near the sea in TivatSuper luxury Villa near the sea Tivat place …
3 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
205 m²
€ 2,000,000
D2-436. House in TivatThe house with a plot in Tivat is for sale. Plot area of 874 sqm, hou…
4 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
120 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 210,000
D2-1056. Half of the house with a sea view in TivatFor sale half of a 3-storey building with…
5 room house
Bogisici, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
300 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 270,000
D2-1018 . Seaview Three-Storey HouseThree-storey house with stunning views of the Tivat Bay …
2 room house
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
219 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 320,000
D4-073. Modern house in Kavac (Tivat) In the heart of the Bay of Kotor is situated the most …
4 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
290 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
D9-1123. Magnificent Villa in TivatThe Villa was built in 2019, Tivat, Montenegro. The Villa…
4 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 265,000
5 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
180 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 370,000
It is offered for sale a spacious house in the village of Marichi, 180 sq.m in a well-groome…
Search using the map