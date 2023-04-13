Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Tivat Municipality
  4. Tivat
  5. Houses

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Tivat, Montenegro

House To archive
Clear all
21 property total found
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Tivat, Montenegro
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 376 m² Number of floors 2
€ 480,000
For sale a beautiful two-storey house with a plot in Tivat. Spacious house with an area o…
7 room housein Tivat, Montenegro
7 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
10 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 265,000
A house for sale not far from a golf course and a luxury resort The house with a net living…
Villa 2 room villain Bogisici, Montenegro
Villa 2 room villa
Bogisici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m²
€ 350,000
For sale stone house with swimming pool and sauna on the Lustica peninsula. A small quiet vi…
3 room housein Bogisici, Montenegro
3 room house
Bogisici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 410 m²
€ 2,200,000
Villa 4 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 454 m²
€ 1,800,000
The area of the villa, including all rooms, is 454 sq.m. The villa is for sale fully equippe…
Villa 5 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 6 bath 490 m²
€ 2,200,000
We offer for sale a brand new designer villa with a swimming pool and panoramic views of the…
Villa 4 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 290 m²
€ 1,200,000
A new, modern, comfortable villa, built in 2019, with an area of ​​290 m2 /+ terrace/, on a …
3 room housein Lepetane, Montenegro
3 room house
Lepetane, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 125 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
Wonderful stone house available to purchase in Opatovo. It is on the First Line to the sea, …
Villa 5 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 750,000
Five bedroom villa in Tivat for sale 320 sqm in size South-west facing terrace and l…
3 room housein Tivat, Montenegro
3 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 125 m²
€ 1,000,000
Living area: 125 m2 Land area: 123 m2 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 + 1 Number of floors: Gro…
Villa 5 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 490 m²
Price on request
Villa A (upper villa):   Residential area: 351m2 (490m2 with lower ground floor) Plot are…
Villa 2 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 2 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 185 m²
€ 419,000
Area: 185 m2 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 + 1 Distance to the sea: 2 km   Newly built …
Villa 3 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 170 m²
Price on request
Two-storey luxury villa of 170 m2 with a swimming pool measuring 3x12.5 m on the first line …
2 room housein Tivat, Montenegro
2 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 3 bath 190 m²
€ 695,000
Villa size: 141m2 (gross area 190m2); Land area: 297m2; Bedrooms: 2 (possible forming of e…
3 room housein Tivat, Montenegro
3 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 240 m²
€ 430,000
Area: 240 m2 (190 m2 + 50 m2 terraces) Rooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3 + 1 Distance from the sea: 1…
9 room housein Tivat, Montenegro
9 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
10 Number of rooms 10 bath 900 m²
Price on request
Total area of three villas: 900 m2 Total land area: 1,500m2 Bedrooms: 10 Bathrooms: 10 G…
Villa 9 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 9 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
9 Number of rooms 11 bath 676 m²
Price on request
Total area: 676m2 Section 1 area: 348m2 Section 2 area: 248m2 Land area: 963m2 (561 + 403…
8 room housein Tivat, Montenegro
8 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms 400 m² Number of floors 4
€ 420,000
For sale four-story house in Tivat, 800 meters from the sea. The total area of the house is …
5 room housein Tivat, Montenegro
5 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 280 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
A new house in a complex consisting of several villas, in a quiet area of Tivata, surround…
6 room housein Tivat, Montenegro
6 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 273 m² Number of floors 3
€ 599,000
Three-story villa with a total area of 273 m ². Adjacent private area is 287 m ². Private sw…
Villa 5 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
5 bath 248 m²
€ 480,000
Three-storey, spacious villa with 5 bedrooms, large swimming pool, garden with Mediterranean…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir