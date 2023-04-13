Mountain View Houses for Sale in Tivat, Montenegro

Montenegro
21 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
376 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 480,000
For sale a beautiful two-storey house with a plot in Tivat. Spacious house with an area o…
7 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
10 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 265,000
A house for sale not far from a golf course and a luxury resort The house with a net living…
Villa 2 room villa
Bogisici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
100 m²
€ 350,000
For sale stone house with swimming pool and sauna on the Lustica peninsula. A small quiet vi…
3 room house
Bogisici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
410 m²
€ 2,200,000
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
454 m²
€ 1,800,000
The area of the villa, including all rooms, is 454 sq.m. The villa is for sale fully equippe…
Villa 5 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
6 bath
490 m²
€ 2,200,000
We offer for sale a brand new designer villa with a swimming pool and panoramic views of the…
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
290 m²
€ 1,200,000
A new, modern, comfortable villa, built in 2019, with an area of 290 m2 /+ terrace/, on a …
3 room house
Lepetane, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
125 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
Wonderful stone house available to purchase in Opatovo. It is on the First Line to the sea, …
Villa 5 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 750,000
Five bedroom villa in Tivat for sale 320 sqm in size South-west facing terrace and l…
3 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
125 m²
€ 1,000,000
Living area: 125 m2 Land area: 123 m2 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 + 1 Number of floors: Gro…
Villa 5 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
5 bath
490 m²
Price on request
Villa A (upper villa): Residential area: 351m2 (490m2 with lower ground floor) Plot are…
Villa 2 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
185 m²
€ 419,000
Area: 185 m2 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 + 1 Distance to the sea: 2 km Newly built …
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
170 m²
Price on request
Two-storey luxury villa of 170 m2 with a swimming pool measuring 3x12.5 m on the first line …
2 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
3 bath
190 m²
€ 695,000
Villa size: 141m2 (gross area 190m2); Land area: 297m2; Bedrooms: 2 (possible forming of e…
3 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
240 m²
€ 430,000
Area: 240 m2 (190 m2 + 50 m2 terraces) Rooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3 + 1 Distance from the sea: 1…
9 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
10 Number of rooms
10 bath
900 m²
Price on request
Total area of three villas: 900 m2 Total land area: 1,500m2 Bedrooms: 10 Bathrooms: 10 G…
Villa 9 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
9 Number of rooms
11 bath
676 m²
Price on request
Total area: 676m2 Section 1 area: 348m2 Section 2 area: 248m2 Land area: 963m2 (561 + 403…
8 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms
400 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 420,000
For sale four-story house in Tivat, 800 meters from the sea. The total area of the house is …
5 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
280 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
A new house in a complex consisting of several villas, in a quiet area of Tivata, surround…
6 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
273 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 599,000
Three-story villa with a total area of 273 m ². Adjacent private area is 287 m ². Private sw…
Villa 5 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
5 bath
248 m²
€ 480,000
Three-storey, spacious villa with 5 bedrooms, large swimming pool, garden with Mediterranean…
