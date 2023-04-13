Montenegro
TRY
Realting.com
Montenegro
Tivat Municipality
Tivat
Houses
Houses for sale in Tivat, Montenegro
House
Clear all
187 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
220 m²
€ 700,000
Country villa in the village of Kavach with breathtaking views of the plain and the Gulf of …
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
376 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 480,000
For sale a beautiful two-storey house with a plot in Tivat. Spacious house with an area o…
7 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
10 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 265,000
A house for sale not far from a golf course and a luxury resort The house with a net living…
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
230 m²
2 Floor
€ 650,000
Tivat – New modern design villas for sale These villas with an area of 230 sqm consists of…
Villa 2 room villa
Bogisici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
100 m²
€ 350,000
For sale stone house with swimming pool and sauna on the Lustica peninsula. A small quiet vi…
3 room house
Bogisici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
410 m²
€ 2,200,000
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
454 m²
€ 1,800,000
The area of the villa, including all rooms, is 454 sq.m. The villa is for sale fully equippe…
Villa 5 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
6 bath
490 m²
€ 2,200,000
We offer for sale a brand new designer villa with a swimming pool and panoramic views of the…
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
290 m²
€ 1,200,000
A new, modern, comfortable villa, built in 2019, with an area of 290 m2 /+ terrace/, on a …
9 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
400 m²
€ 1,060,000
For sale is a house in Tivat, with an area of 400 square meters and a plot of land of 800 sq…
2 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
200 m²
€ 235,500
For sale house in Tivat. Consists of two separate apartments and a studio on the ground floo…
9 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
400 m²
€ 1,060,000
NUM 5123 A house in Tivat is offered for sale, with an area of 400 square meters and a plot …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
70 m²
€ 210,000
3 room house
Lepetane, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
125 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
Wonderful stone house available to purchase in Opatovo. It is on the First Line to the sea, …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
70 m²
€ 210,000
NUM 4971 For sale is offered a townhouse type house on the seashore, near the town of Tivat …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
378 m²
€ 1,700,000
Villa with 7 apartments in Tivat on the first line of the sea with the right to use a privat…
Villa 6 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms
5 bath
342 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
LUXUPSILLA NEAR THE GOLF PLACE LUXUPSILLA WITH A TOTAL NETWORK OF 342 M2, ON A BASIS OF 391…
Villa 5 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
490 m²
€ 2,500,000
Exclusive modern villa with sea views in Tivat. The area of the house is 490 m2, and the are…
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
472 m²
€ 2,000,000
Exclusive modern villa with sea views in Tivat. The area of the house is 472 m2, and the ar…
9 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
315 m²
€ 305,000
For sale is a house in Tivat, near the island of Tsvetov in the suburbs of Brda. The house i…
Villa 2 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
190 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
We offer for sale a luxurious villa in Tivat with views of the sea and the famous Porto Mont…
3 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
3 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 420,000
Deluxe Stone house of 149m2 located in Tripovici, that has been renovated 4 years ago from t…
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
5 bath
472 m²
2 Floor
Price on request
Tivat, Marici – Brand new contemporary design villa with panoramic sea view This villa is bu…
4 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
4 bath
290 m²
€ 1,200,000
A new, modern, comfortable villa, built in 2019, with an area of 290 sq.m. /+ terrace/, on…
3 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
3 bath
480 m²
€ 1,500,000
Luxurious new villa in the area of Tivat - Kavach. Completion of construction December 202…
4 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
4 bath
290 m²
€ 1,200,000
Location: Tivat Area: 290 sq.m. Plot area: 834 sq.m. Number of bedrooms: 4 Number of bathroo…
4 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
128 m²
€ 265,000
In a picturesque and developed area of Tivat, just a stone's throw from the school, we off…
3 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
3 bath
105 m²
€ 990,000
Location: Tivat Villa area: 105 sq.m. Plot area: 100 sq.m. Number of bedrooms: 3 Number of b…
3 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
3 bath
208 m²
€ 320,000
House for sale in the center of Tivat with a panoramic view of the sea and the city. From th…
5 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
4 bath
256 m²
€ 290,000
Location: Tivat Villa area: 256 sq.m. Plot area: 290 sq.m. Number of bedrooms: 5 Number of b…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
7
