Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Tivat Municipality
  4. Tivat
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Tivat, Montenegro

House To archive
Clear all
187 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 220 m²
€ 700,000
Country villa in the village of Kavach with breathtaking views of the plain and the Gulf of …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Tivat, Montenegro
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 376 m² Number of floors 2
€ 480,000
For sale a beautiful two-storey house with a plot in Tivat. Spacious house with an area o…
7 room housein Tivat, Montenegro
7 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
10 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 265,000
A house for sale not far from a golf course and a luxury resort The house with a net living…
Villa 3 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
230 m² 2 Floor
€ 650,000
Tivat – New modern design villas for sale   These villas with an area of 230 sqm consists of…
Villa 2 room villain Bogisici, Montenegro
Villa 2 room villa
Bogisici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m²
€ 350,000
For sale stone house with swimming pool and sauna on the Lustica peninsula. A small quiet vi…
3 room housein Bogisici, Montenegro
3 room house
Bogisici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 410 m²
€ 2,200,000
Villa 4 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 454 m²
€ 1,800,000
The area of the villa, including all rooms, is 454 sq.m. The villa is for sale fully equippe…
Villa 5 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 6 bath 490 m²
€ 2,200,000
We offer for sale a brand new designer villa with a swimming pool and panoramic views of the…
Villa 4 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 290 m²
€ 1,200,000
A new, modern, comfortable villa, built in 2019, with an area of ​​290 m2 /+ terrace/, on a …
9 room housein Tivat, Montenegro
9 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
400 m²
€ 1,060,000
For sale is a house in Tivat, with an area of 400 square meters and a plot of land of 800 sq…
2 room housein Tivat, Montenegro
2 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 200 m²
€ 235,500
For sale house in Tivat. Consists of two separate apartments and a studio on the ground floo…
9 room housein Tivat, Montenegro
9 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
400 m²
€ 1,060,000
NUM 5123 A house in Tivat is offered for sale, with an area of 400 square meters and a plot …
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Tivat, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
70 m²
€ 210,000
3 room housein Lepetane, Montenegro
3 room house
Lepetane, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 125 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
Wonderful stone house available to purchase in Opatovo. It is on the First Line to the sea, …
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Tivat, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
70 m²
€ 210,000
NUM 4971 For sale is offered a townhouse type house on the seashore, near the town of Tivat …
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Tivat, Montenegro
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
378 m²
€ 1,700,000
Villa with 7 apartments in Tivat on the first line of the sea with the right to use a privat…
Villa 6 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms 5 bath 342 m² Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
LUXUPSILLA NEAR THE GOLF PLACE LUXUPSILLA WITH A TOTAL NETWORK OF 342 M2, ON A BASIS OF 391…
Villa 5 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
490 m²
€ 2,500,000
Exclusive modern villa with sea views in Tivat. The area of the house is 490 m2, and the are…
Villa 4 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
472 m²
€ 2,000,000
Exclusive modern villa with sea views in Tivat. The area of the house is 472 m2, and the ar…
9 room housein Tivat, Montenegro
9 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
315 m²
€ 305,000
For sale is a house in Tivat, near the island of Tsvetov in the suburbs of Brda. The house i…
Villa 2 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 2 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 190 m² Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
We offer for sale a luxurious villa in Tivat with views of the sea and the famous Porto Mont…
3 room housein Tivat, Montenegro
3 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 420,000
Deluxe Stone house of 149m2 located in Tripovici, that has been renovated 4 years ago from t…
Villa 4 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
5 bath 472 m² 2 Floor
Price on request
Tivat, Marici – Brand new contemporary design villa with panoramic sea view This villa is bu…
4 room housein Tivat, Montenegro
4 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
4 bath 290 m²
€ 1,200,000
A new, modern, comfortable villa, built in 2019, with an area of ​​290 sq.m. /+ terrace/, on…
3 room housein Tivat, Montenegro
3 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
3 bath 480 m²
€ 1,500,000
Luxurious new villa in the area of ​​Tivat - Kavach. Completion of construction December 202…
4 room housein Tivat, Montenegro
4 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
4 bath 290 m²
€ 1,200,000
Location: Tivat Area: 290 sq.m. Plot area: 834 sq.m. Number of bedrooms: 4 Number of bathroo…
4 room housein Tivat, Montenegro
4 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
128 m²
€ 265,000
In a picturesque and developed area of ​​Tivat, just a stone's throw from the school, we off…
3 room housein Tivat, Montenegro
3 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
3 bath 105 m²
€ 990,000
Location: Tivat Villa area: 105 sq.m. Plot area: 100 sq.m. Number of bedrooms: 3 Number of b…
3 room housein Tivat, Montenegro
3 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
3 bath 208 m²
€ 320,000
House for sale in the center of Tivat with a panoramic view of the sea and the city. From th…
5 room housein Tivat, Montenegro
5 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
4 bath 256 m²
€ 290,000
Location: Tivat Villa area: 256 sq.m. Plot area: 290 sq.m. Number of bedrooms: 5 Number of b…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir