Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Tivat Municipality
  4. Tivat
  5. Apartments for sale

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Tivat, Montenegro

Apartment To archive
Clear all
203 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 107 m²
€ 949,000
For sale exclusive apartment of 107 m2: two bedrooms, spacious living room combined with din…
1 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 650,000
Exclusive two-room, fully furnished apartment on the 4th floor. The apartment is 80 m2 (6…
2 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 3 Floor
€ 131,000
Apartment for sale in Tivat. Sea and mountain views. 600 meters from the sea by air. Kitc…
1 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
1 bath 45 m²
€ 139,500
Project is located in Tivat and consist of 18 objects, currently 6 objects is under developm…
1 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
1 bath 73 m²
€ 750,000
Apartment is located in the heart of Porto Montenegro - the location of your imagination bro…
3 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
1 bath 88 m²
€ 340,000
Beautiful light, spacious, unfurnished apartment by the sea located on the coast of Boka Bay…
3 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m² 3 Floor
€ 370,000
Magnificent apartment in a new house in the center of Tivata near the park and school. Porto…
2 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 125 m²
€ 550,000
Luxurious two-bedroom apartment with panoramic sea views in a very attractive location in Do…
3 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
143 m²
Price on request
2 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
230 m²
Price on request
2 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 106 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 250,000
I am selling a two-room apartment in a new building with a total area of 106m2 (75m2 living …
3 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m² 3 Floor
€ 370,000
Penthouse 3 roomsin Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 rooms
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 125 m²
€ 550,000
1 room apartmentin Bogisici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Bogisici, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 32 m² 3 Floor
€ 320,000
Exclusive studio in the unique closed resort Nikki Beach Montenegro Living area: 32 m2 …
1 room apartmentin Bogisici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Bogisici, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 29 m² 3 Floor
€ 290,000
Exclusive studio in the unique closed resort Nikki Beach Montenegro Living area: 29 m2 …
1 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
83 m²
Price on request
1 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
127 m²
Price on request
1 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 41 m²
€ 161,000
A5-283. One bedroom apartment in Seljanovo, TivatFor sale Apartment is located in Tivat…
Penthouse 3 roomsin Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 rooms
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 99 m²
€ 284,144
A new complex of 4 buildings and common infrastructure on a plot of 2000 m2, in a developed …
1 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 96 m²
€ 256,043
A new complex of 4 buildings and common infrastructure on a plot of 2000 m2, in a developed …
1 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 91 m²
€ 240,169
A new complex of 4 buildings and common infrastructure on a plot of 2000 m2, in a developed …
1 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
80 m²
Price on request
1 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m² 1 Floor
€ 116,446
А5-272. New complex in Donja Lastva, TivatStart of sales - at the stage of initial construct…
2 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
108 m²
Price on request
2 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
108 m²
Price on request
2 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
74 m²
Price on request
2 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² Number of floors 2
€ 399,000
D5-237. House for reconstruction in Donje Lastva, Tivat. For sale House for reconstruction i…
2 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 125 m²
€ 590,000
А5-264. Two bedroom apartment in Donja LastvaFor sale Two bedroom apartment. This luxury apa…
1 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
41 m²
Price on request
1 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
48 m²
Price on request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir