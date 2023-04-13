Montenegro
Realting.com
Montenegro
Tivat Municipality
Tivat
Apartments for sale
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Tivat, Montenegro
203 properties total found
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
107 m²
€ 949,000
For sale exclusive apartment of 107 m2: two bedrooms, spacious living room combined with din…
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
€ 650,000
Exclusive two-room, fully furnished apartment on the 4th floor. The apartment is 80 m2 (6…
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
3 Floor
€ 131,000
Apartment for sale in Tivat. Sea and mountain views. 600 meters from the sea by air. Kitc…
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
1 bath
45 m²
€ 139,500
Project is located in Tivat and consist of 18 objects, currently 6 objects is under developm…
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
1 bath
73 m²
€ 750,000
Apartment is located in the heart of Porto Montenegro - the location of your imagination bro…
3 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
1 bath
88 m²
€ 340,000
Beautiful light, spacious, unfurnished apartment by the sea located on the coast of Boka Bay…
3 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
105 m²
3 Floor
€ 370,000
Magnificent apartment in a new house in the center of Tivata near the park and school. Porto…
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
125 m²
€ 550,000
Luxurious two-bedroom apartment with panoramic sea views in a very attractive location in Do…
3 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
143 m²
Price on request
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
230 m²
Price on request
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
106 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 250,000
I am selling a two-room apartment in a new building with a total area of 106m2 (75m2 living …
3 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
105 m²
3 Floor
€ 370,000
Penthouse 3 rooms
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
125 m²
€ 550,000
1 room apartment
Bogisici, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms
32 m²
3 Floor
€ 320,000
Exclusive studio in the unique closed resort Nikki Beach Montenegro Living area: 32 m2 …
1 room apartment
Bogisici, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms
29 m²
3 Floor
€ 290,000
Exclusive studio in the unique closed resort Nikki Beach Montenegro Living area: 29 m2 …
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
83 m²
Price on request
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
127 m²
Price on request
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
41 m²
€ 161,000
A5-283. One bedroom apartment in Seljanovo, TivatFor sale Apartment is located in Tivat…
Penthouse 3 rooms
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
99 m²
€ 284,144
A new complex of 4 buildings and common infrastructure on a plot of 2000 m2, in a developed …
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
96 m²
€ 256,043
A new complex of 4 buildings and common infrastructure on a plot of 2000 m2, in a developed …
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
91 m²
€ 240,169
A new complex of 4 buildings and common infrastructure on a plot of 2000 m2, in a developed …
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
80 m²
Price on request
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
38 m²
1 Floor
€ 116,446
А5-272. New complex in Donja Lastva, TivatStart of sales - at the stage of initial construct…
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
108 m²
Price on request
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
108 m²
Price on request
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
74 m²
Price on request
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 399,000
D5-237. House for reconstruction in Donje Lastva, Tivat. For sale House for reconstruction i…
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
125 m²
€ 590,000
А5-264. Two bedroom apartment in Donja LastvaFor sale Two bedroom apartment. This luxury apa…
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
41 m²
Price on request
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
48 m²
Price on request
Search using the map