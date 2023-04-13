Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Montenegro
  Tivat Municipality
  Tivat
  Apartments for sale

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Tivat, Montenegro

42 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 107 m²
€ 949,000
For sale exclusive apartment of 107 m2: two bedrooms, spacious living room combined with din…
1 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 650,000
Exclusive two-room, fully furnished apartment on the 4th floor. The apartment is 80 m2 (6…
2 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 3 Floor
€ 131,000
Apartment for sale in Tivat. Sea and mountain views. 600 meters from the sea by air. Kitc…
1 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
1 bath 45 m²
€ 139,500
Project is located in Tivat and consist of 18 objects, currently 6 objects is under developm…
3 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m² 3 Floor
€ 370,000
Magnificent apartment in a new house in the center of Tivata near the park and school. Porto…
2 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 125 m²
€ 550,000
Luxurious two-bedroom apartment with panoramic sea views in a very attractive location in Do…
2 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 106 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 250,000
I am selling a two-room apartment in a new building with a total area of 106m2 (75m2 living …
3 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m² 3 Floor
€ 370,000
Penthouse 3 roomsin Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 rooms
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 125 m²
€ 550,000
1 room apartmentin Bogisici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Bogisici, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 32 m² 3 Floor
€ 320,000
Exclusive studio in the unique closed resort Nikki Beach Montenegro Living area: 32 m2 …
1 room apartmentin Bogisici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Bogisici, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 29 m² 3 Floor
€ 290,000
Exclusive studio in the unique closed resort Nikki Beach Montenegro Living area: 29 m2 …
Penthouse 3 roomsin Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 rooms
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 99 m²
€ 284,144
A new complex of 4 buildings and common infrastructure on a plot of 2000 m2, in a developed …
1 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 96 m²
€ 256,043
A new complex of 4 buildings and common infrastructure on a plot of 2000 m2, in a developed …
1 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 91 m²
€ 240,169
A new complex of 4 buildings and common infrastructure on a plot of 2000 m2, in a developed …
1 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 148,000
We offer a one-bedroom apartment in a new complex in a developed area of Tivat. Near the …
1 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 2 Floor
€ 650,000
Luxurious apartment located in Xenia building, Porto Montenegro, Tivat. Exclusive fully f…
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Tivat, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Tivat, Montenegro
1 bath 22 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 95,000
This studio is located on the second floor of our Mini Condos building in Donja Lastva with …
3 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 267,000
An apartment for sale in a new building in Tivat, in one of the best areas of Donja Lastva. …
3 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 143 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 480,000
Luxury top floor unit 113sqm internal area + 30sqm terrace 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathro…
2 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/4 Floor
€ 135,000
New apartment for sale in Tivat, Kava district. The apartment of 51 m2 is located on the …
2 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 109 m²
€ 414,200
Area: 109 m2 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 Garage space   Two-bedroom apartment of 109 …
1 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 400,000
Area: 62 m2 Bedrooms: 1 Bathroom: 1   One-bedroom apartment of 62 m2 in Tara buildi…
2 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 103 m²
€ 290,000
Area: 103 m2 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 + 1   Two-bedroom semi-furnished apartment of…
1 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m²
€ 463,730
  Area: 95 m2 (65 m2 + 30 m2 terrace) Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Storage: 2,5 m2 &nb…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Tivat, Montenegro
Apartment 1 bathroom
Tivat, Montenegro
1 bath 42 m²
€ 290,000
Tivat, Porto Montenegro – luxury studio apartment in Regent hotel   Area: 42m2 Bathrooms:…
1 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m²
€ 590,000
Area: 77 m2 (60 m2 + 17 m2 terrace) Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 + 1   One-bedroom apar…
3 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 190 m²
€ 2,900,000
[matterport src="dqBJRqzVxej" width="900"]   Total area: 190 m2 Bedrooms: 3 Study: …
1 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m²
€ 570,000
Area: 74 m2 (60 m2 + 14 m2 terrace) Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Sea view: partial   E…
2 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 181 m²
€ 730,000
Area: 118 m2 (91 m2 + 27 m2 terrace) + 50 m2 uncovered terrace Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 &…
3 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 361 m²
€ 2,000,000
Area: 361m2 (173m2 + terraces 188m2); Bedrooms: 3; Bathrooms: 3 + toilet; Floor: 4; &nbs…
Mir