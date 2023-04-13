Montenegro
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Montenegro
New houses in Montenegro
All new buildings in Montenegro
20
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Montenegro
Residential
Apartment in Montenegro
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Montenegro
Villa
Townhouse
Land in Montenegro
Luxury Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Commercial
All commercial properties in Montenegro
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Montenegro
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Montenegro
Tivat Municipality
Tivat
Apartments for sale
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Tivat, Montenegro
Apartment
Clear all
42 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
107 m²
€ 949,000
For sale exclusive apartment of 107 m2: two bedrooms, spacious living room combined with din…
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
€ 650,000
Exclusive two-room, fully furnished apartment on the 4th floor. The apartment is 80 m2 (6…
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
3 Floor
€ 131,000
Apartment for sale in Tivat. Sea and mountain views. 600 meters from the sea by air. Kitc…
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
1 bath
45 m²
€ 139,500
Project is located in Tivat and consist of 18 objects, currently 6 objects is under developm…
3 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
105 m²
3 Floor
€ 370,000
Magnificent apartment in a new house in the center of Tivata near the park and school. Porto…
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
125 m²
€ 550,000
Luxurious two-bedroom apartment with panoramic sea views in a very attractive location in Do…
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
106 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 250,000
I am selling a two-room apartment in a new building with a total area of 106m2 (75m2 living …
3 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
105 m²
3 Floor
€ 370,000
Penthouse 3 rooms
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
125 m²
€ 550,000
1 room apartment
Bogisici, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms
32 m²
3 Floor
€ 320,000
Exclusive studio in the unique closed resort Nikki Beach Montenegro Living area: 32 m2 …
1 room apartment
Bogisici, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms
29 m²
3 Floor
€ 290,000
Exclusive studio in the unique closed resort Nikki Beach Montenegro Living area: 29 m2 …
Penthouse 3 rooms
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
99 m²
€ 284,144
A new complex of 4 buildings and common infrastructure on a plot of 2000 m2, in a developed …
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
96 m²
€ 256,043
A new complex of 4 buildings and common infrastructure on a plot of 2000 m2, in a developed …
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
91 m²
€ 240,169
A new complex of 4 buildings and common infrastructure on a plot of 2000 m2, in a developed …
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
€ 148,000
We offer a one-bedroom apartment in a new complex in a developed area of Tivat. Near the …
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
2 Floor
€ 650,000
Luxurious apartment located in Xenia building, Porto Montenegro, Tivat. Exclusive fully f…
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Tivat, Montenegro
1 bath
22 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 95,000
This studio is located on the second floor of our Mini Condos building in Donja Lastva with …
3 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
€ 267,000
An apartment for sale in a new building in Tivat, in one of the best areas of Donja Lastva. …
3 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
143 m²
6/6 Floor
€ 480,000
Luxury top floor unit 113sqm internal area + 30sqm terrace 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathro…
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/4 Floor
€ 135,000
New apartment for sale in Tivat, Kava district. The apartment of 51 m2 is located on the …
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
109 m²
€ 414,200
Area: 109 m2 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 Garage space Two-bedroom apartment of 109 …
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
62 m²
€ 400,000
Area: 62 m2 Bedrooms: 1 Bathroom: 1 One-bedroom apartment of 62 m2 in Tara buildi…
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
103 m²
€ 290,000
Area: 103 m2 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 + 1 Two-bedroom semi-furnished apartment of…
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
95 m²
€ 463,730
Area: 95 m2 (65 m2 + 30 m2 terrace) Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Storage: 2,5 m2 &nb…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Tivat, Montenegro
1 bath
42 m²
€ 290,000
Tivat, Porto Montenegro – luxury studio apartment in Regent hotel Area: 42m2 Bathrooms:…
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
77 m²
€ 590,000
Area: 77 m2 (60 m2 + 17 m2 terrace) Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 + 1 One-bedroom apar…
3 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
190 m²
€ 2,900,000
[matterport src="dqBJRqzVxej" width="900"] Total area: 190 m2 Bedrooms: 3 Study: …
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
74 m²
€ 570,000
Area: 74 m2 (60 m2 + 14 m2 terrace) Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Sea view: partial E…
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
181 m²
€ 730,000
Area: 118 m2 (91 m2 + 27 m2 terrace) + 50 m2 uncovered terrace Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 &…
3 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
361 m²
€ 2,000,000
Area: 361m2 (173m2 + terraces 188m2); Bedrooms: 3; Bathrooms: 3 + toilet; Floor: 4; &nbs…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map