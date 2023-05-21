Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Villas for sale in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

29 properties total found
Villa Villa in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Krasici, Montenegro
Area 200 m²
€ 530,000
For sale: 2 new villas with pools in Krasic, Tivat Riviera, Boko-Kotor Bay The area of vill…
Villa 3 room villa in Bogisici, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Bogisici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
€ 450,000
The villa is located in a unique picturesque location of Bijelila, which is a 15-minute dri…
Villa Villa in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Krasici, Montenegro
Area 200 m²
€ 530,000
Tivat, Krasici – New villas near the sea for sale This two newly-built villas are located ju…
Villa 4 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 472 m²
Floor 2
Price on request
Tivat, Marici – Brand new contemporary design villa with panoramic sea view This villa is bu…
Villa 3 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€ 750,000
Villa 6 room villa in durasevici, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
durasevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 558 m²
€ 3,000,000
Tivat, Lustica Peninsula –  Newly built luxury villa for sale This estate captures the essen…
Villa 3 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€ 1,500,000
Villa 4 room villa in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
€ 750,000
Villa 2 room villa in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 2 room villa
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€ 530,000
Villa 4 room villa in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
€ 450,000
Villa Villa 4 bathrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa Villa 4 bathrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 4
€ 1,850,000
Villa 4 room villa in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€ 800,000
Villa 4 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
€ 400,000
Villa Villa 4 bathrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa Villa 4 bathrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 4
€ 750,000
Villa 5 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 490 m²
Floor 2
Price on request
Tivat, Marici – Villa with sea view, for sale This villa is built of top quality constructio…
Villa 2 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 2 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
€ 419,000
Villa Villa 4 bathrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa Villa 4 bathrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 4
€ 850,000
Villa 4 room villa in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
€ 1,550,000
Villa 3 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
€ 650,000
Villa 4 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
€ 850,000
Villa 4 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
€ 1,000,000
Villa built in 2019 The villa is located on a plot of 834 m2. Area of the villa 290 sq.m.,…
Villa 4 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 285 m²
€ 1,000,000
The villa was built in 2019. The villa is located on a plot of 734 m2. Villa area 285 sq.m…
Villa 6 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 434 m²
€ 1,200,000
For sale is an amazing villa, which is located in a quiet area near Tivat. The villa include…
Villa 3 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
€ 800,000
Tivat, Kava – Newly built villa with a great view of the bay and Tivat for sale This modern,…
Villa 3 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
€ 695,000
Tivat, Donja Lastva – Completely furnished three-bedroom villa with swimming pool for sale T…
Villa 3 room villa in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 420 m²
€ 1,750,000
Tivat, Krasici – New villa on the seafront for sale The villa with an area of 420m² / 4,521f…
Villa Villa 1 bathroom in Radovici, Montenegro
Villa Villa 1 bathroom
Radovici, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€ 297,000
Tivat, Lustica – Branded Hotel Condo on the waterfront in Lustica Bay  The central waterfron…
Villa 3 room villa in Radovici, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Radovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 540 m²
€ 2,800,000
Description  We are proud to present one of the five exquisite villas which present the uniq…

Properties features in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

