19
Realting.com
Montenegro
Tivat Municipality
Villas
Pool Villas for sale in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
Tivat
63
Krasici
46
Radovici
7
durasevici
3
29 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Villa Villa
Krasici, Montenegro
200 m²
€ 530,000
For sale: 2 new villas with pools in Krasic, Tivat Riviera, Boko-Kotor Bay The area of vill…
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Bogisici, Montenegro
3
4
240 m²
€ 450,000
The villa is located in a unique picturesque location of Bijelila, which is a 15-minute dri…
Recommend
Villa Villa
Krasici, Montenegro
200 m²
€ 530,000
Tivat, Krasici – New villas near the sea for sale This two newly-built villas are located ju…
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
4
5
472 m²
2
Price on request
Tivat, Marici – Brand new contemporary design villa with panoramic sea view This villa is bu…
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
3
3
€ 750,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa
durasevici, Montenegro
6
6
558 m²
€ 3,000,000
Tivat, Lustica Peninsula – Newly built luxury villa for sale This estate captures the essen…
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
3
3
€ 1,500,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Krasici, Montenegro
4
5
€ 750,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa
Krasici, Montenegro
2
2
€ 530,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Krasici, Montenegro
4
3
€ 450,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 4 bathrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
4
€ 1,850,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Krasici, Montenegro
4
4
€ 800,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
4
3
€ 400,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 4 bathrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
4
€ 750,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
5
6
490 m²
2
Price on request
Tivat, Marici – Villa with sea view, for sale This villa is built of top quality constructio…
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
2
2
185 m²
€ 419,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 4 bathrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
4
€ 850,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Krasici, Montenegro
4
5
Price on request
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Krasici, Montenegro
4
5
€ 1,550,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
3
4
€ 650,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
4
6
€ 850,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
4
4
290 m²
€ 1,000,000
Villa built in 2019 The villa is located on a plot of 834 m2. Area of the villa 290 sq.m.,…
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
4
4
285 m²
€ 1,000,000
The villa was built in 2019. The villa is located on a plot of 734 m2. Villa area 285 sq.m…
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
6
5
434 m²
€ 1,200,000
For sale is an amazing villa, which is located in a quiet area near Tivat. The villa include…
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
3
3
240 m²
€ 800,000
Tivat, Kava – Newly built villa with a great view of the bay and Tivat for sale This modern,…
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
3
3
180 m²
€ 695,000
Tivat, Donja Lastva – Completely furnished three-bedroom villa with swimming pool for sale T…
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Krasici, Montenegro
3
4
420 m²
€ 1,750,000
Tivat, Krasici – New villa on the seafront for sale The villa with an area of 420m² / 4,521f…
Recommend
Villa Villa 1 bathroom
Radovici, Montenegro
1
50 m²
€ 297,000
Tivat, Lustica – Branded Hotel Condo on the waterfront in Lustica Bay The central waterfron…
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Radovici, Montenegro
3
540 m²
€ 2,800,000
Description We are proud to present one of the five exquisite villas which present the uniq…
Recommend
