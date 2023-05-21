Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Tivat Municipality
  4. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

Tivat
63
Krasici
46
Radovici
7
durasevici
3
Villa To archive
Clear all
76 properties total found
Villa Villa in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Krasici, Montenegro
Area 200 m²
€ 530,000
For sale: 2 new villas with pools in Krasic, Tivat Riviera, Boko-Kotor Bay The area of vill…
Villa 3 room villa in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 160 m²
€ 630,000
Plot of 272 sq.m. The villa was built in 2012 with a total area of 160 sq.m. Located on th…
Villa 3 room villa in Bogisici, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Bogisici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
€ 450,000
The villa is located in a unique picturesque location of Bijelila, which is a 15-minute dri…
Villa 5 room villa in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
€ 1,800,000
Villa in Montenegro on the first line Connection to urban utility networks – there is Conn…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 386 m²
€ 3,500,000
Luxury villa on the first coastline of the sea with its own pier. A magnificent two-story v…
Villa 3 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 230 m²
Floor 2
€ 650,000
Tivat – New modern design villas for sale   These villas with an area of 230 sqm consists of…
Villa 4 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 454 m²
€ 1,800,000
The area of the villa, including all rooms, is 454 sq.m. The villa is for sale fully equippe…
Villa 5 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 490 m²
€ 2,200,000
We offer for sale a brand new designer villa with a swimming pool and panoramic views of the…
Villa 4 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
€ 1,200,000
A new, modern, comfortable villa, built in 2019, with an area of ​​290 m2 /+ terrace/, on a …
Villa Villa in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Krasici, Montenegro
Area 200 m²
€ 530,000
Tivat, Krasici – New villas near the sea for sale This two newly-built villas are located ju…
Villa 6 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 342 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
LUXUPSILLA NEAR THE GOLF PLACE LUXUPSILLA WITH A TOTAL NETWORK OF 342 M2, ON A BASIS OF 391…
Villa 4 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 472 m²
Floor 2
Price on request
Tivat, Marici – Brand new contemporary design villa with panoramic sea view This villa is bu…
Villa 3 room villa in Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
€ 700,000
Villa 5 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 750,000
Five bedroom villa in Tivat for sale 320 sqm in size South-west facing terrace and l…
Villa 4 room villa in Brda, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Brda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 450 m²
€ 1,100,000
Villa 3 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€ 750,000
Villa 4 room villa in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 187 m²
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 480 m²
Price on request
Villa 2 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 2 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 300 m²
Price on request
Villa 6 room villa in durasevici, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
durasevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 558 m²
€ 3,000,000
Tivat, Lustica Peninsula –  Newly built luxury villa for sale This estate captures the essen…
Villa 3 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€ 1,500,000
Villa 4 room villa in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 218 m²
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
€ 750,000
Villa 2 room villa in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 2 room villa
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€ 530,000
Villa 4 room villa in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
€ 450,000
Villa 4 room villa in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 315 m²
Price on request
Villa Villa 4 bathrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa Villa 4 bathrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 4
€ 1,850,000
Villa 4 room villa in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€ 800,000
Villa 4 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
€ 400,000
Villa Villa 4 bathrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa Villa 4 bathrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 4
€ 750,000

Properties features in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir