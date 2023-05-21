Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Villas for Sale in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

18 properties total found
Villa Villa in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Krasici, Montenegro
Area 200 m²
€ 530,000
For sale: 2 new villas with pools in Krasic, Tivat Riviera, Boko-Kotor Bay The area of vill…
Villa 3 room villa in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 160 m²
€ 630,000
Plot of 272 sq.m. The villa was built in 2012 with a total area of 160 sq.m. Located on th…
Villa 3 room villa in Bogisici, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Bogisici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
€ 450,000
The villa is located in a unique picturesque location of Bijelila, which is a 15-minute dri…
Villa 5 room villa in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
€ 1,800,000
Villa in Montenegro on the first line Connection to urban utility networks – there is Conn…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 386 m²
€ 3,500,000
Luxury villa on the first coastline of the sea with its own pier. A magnificent two-story v…
Villa 2 room villa in Bogisici, Montenegro
Villa 2 room villa
Bogisici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€ 350,000
For sale stone house with swimming pool and sauna on the Lustica peninsula. A small quiet vi…
Villa 4 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 454 m²
€ 1,800,000
The area of the villa, including all rooms, is 454 sq.m. The villa is for sale fully equippe…
Villa 5 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 490 m²
€ 2,200,000
We offer for sale a brand new designer villa with a swimming pool and panoramic views of the…
Villa 4 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
€ 1,200,000
A new, modern, comfortable villa, built in 2019, with an area of ​​290 m2 /+ terrace/, on a …
Villa 5 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 750,000
Five bedroom villa in Tivat for sale 320 sqm in size South-west facing terrace and l…
Villa 5 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 490 m²
Price on request
Villa A (upper villa):   Residential area: 351m2 (490m2 with lower ground floor) Plot are…
Villa 2 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 2 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 185 m²
€ 419,000
Area: 185 m2 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 + 1 Distance to the sea: 2 km   Newly built …
Villa 3 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Price on request
Two-storey luxury villa of 170 m2 with a swimming pool measuring 3x12.5 m on the first line …
Villa 4 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
€ 1,000,000
Villa built in 2019 The villa is located on a plot of 834 m2. Area of the villa 290 sq.m.,…
Villa 4 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 285 m²
€ 1,000,000
The villa was built in 2019. The villa is located on a plot of 734 m2. Villa area 285 sq.m…
Villa 3 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
€ 600,000
The villa was built in 2019 and is located on a plot of 424 m2. Villa area 199 sq.m., 2 flo…
Villa 5 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 248 m²
€ 480,000
Three-storey, spacious villa with 5 bedrooms, large swimming pool, garden with Mediterranean…
Villa 4 room villa in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
€ 1,250,000
Delightful modern villa on the first line! The villa is located on the Lushtica peninsula, i…

Properties features in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
