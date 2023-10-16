Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Montenegro
  4. Tivat Municipality
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

Radovici
4
Tivat
4
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Tivat, Montenegro
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 251 m²
Number of floors 2
📍Donja Lastva. Tivat, Porto Montenegro - 2 km 🌊0.4 km - to the seafront 🏡9 exclusive resi…
€550,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Radovici, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Offered for sale are unique townhouses located in the resort village of Djurashovichi. The b…
€3,000
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Radovici, Montenegro
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Montenegros’ first Golf Course, now offering residential villas on the golf course with pano…
€1,82M
3 room townhouse with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Radovici, Montenegro
3 room townhouse with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Radovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 214 m²
Tivat Riviera, Lushtitsa Peninsula. New apartments from the Developer The developer provide…
€1,82M
3 room townhouse with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Radovici, Montenegro
3 room townhouse with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Radovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 217 m²
Tivat Riviera, Lushtitsa Peninsula. New apartments from the Developer The developer provide…
€1,85M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
NUM 4971 For sale is offered a townhouse type house on the seashore, near the town of Tivat …
€210,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with Пешком до пляжа in Tivat, Montenegro
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with Пешком до пляжа
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€713,437
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with Пешком до пляжа in Tivat, Montenegro
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with Пешком до пляжа
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
€265,000

Properties features in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir