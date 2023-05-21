Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Tivat Municipality
  4. Studios

Pool Studios for Sale in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

Krasici
4
Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 4 room villa in Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 470 m²
Price on request
A unique villa with a total area of 470m2 of them 370m2 of living space. This villa has 3 fl…
2 room house in Bar, Montenegro
2 room house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
€ 241,800
Species penthouses in a new house in Becici. Penthouses with roofing space  3 minute…
5 room house in Petrovac, Montenegro
5 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Area 252 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 350,000
For sale beautiful villa near the city of Petrovac. Awesome sea view and Petrovac. The vill…
2 room apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 66 m²
€ 168,000
Villa 6 room villa in Montenegro, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Montenegro, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 735 m²
€ 1,750,000
The code of the property - 2.30.728.1488 Living space of 500 sq.m + 100 sq.m of the terra…
2 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 108 m²
Price on request
2 room apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Price on request
Furnished apartment of 67 m2 in the new residential area of the city of Budva - Dubovitsa Lu…
4 room house in Blizikuce, Montenegro
4 room house
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 468 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 2,950,000
D4-332. Luxury Panoramic Villa In Rezevici For sale luxury villa in Rezevici .  Villa&…
Villa 2 room villa in Bogisici, Montenegro
Villa 2 room villa
Bogisici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€ 350,704
For sale stone house with swimming pool and sauna on the Lustica peninsula. A small quiet vi…
1 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
€ 70,000
Sale: Apartment with sea view in Bechichi Cozy well-groomed apartment located on the second…
House in Montenegro, Montenegro
House
Montenegro, Montenegro
Area 265 m²
€ 685,000
The object code is 1.25.728.7162. The villa consists of 3 levels interconnected by an intern…
5 room house in Budva, Montenegro
5 room house
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Area 242 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 367,500
House for sale in Budva with sea view! The house is located in the area of the monastery of …

Properties features in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir