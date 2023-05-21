Montenegro
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Montenegro
New houses in Montenegro
All new buildings in Montenegro
19
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Montenegro
Residential
Apartment in Montenegro
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House in Montenegro
Villa
Townhouse
Land in Montenegro
Luxury Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Commercial
All commercial properties in Montenegro
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Montenegro
Tivat Municipality
Studios
Pool Studios for Sale in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
Krasici
4
Studio apartment
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Villa 4 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
4
6
470 m²
Price on request
A unique villa with a total area of 470m2 of them 370m2 of living space. This villa has 3 fl…
Recommend
2 room house
Bar, Montenegro
2
2
82 m²
€ 241,800
Species penthouses in a new house in Becici. Penthouses with roofing space 3 minute…
Recommend
5 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
5
252 m²
2
€ 350,000
For sale beautiful villa near the city of Petrovac. Awesome sea view and Petrovac. The vill…
Recommend
2 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
2
66 m²
€ 168,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa
Montenegro, Montenegro
6
735 m²
€ 1,750,000
The code of the property - 2.30.728.1488 Living space of 500 sq.m + 100 sq.m of the terra…
Recommend
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
2
108 m²
Price on request
Recommend
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
2
1
67 m²
Price on request
Furnished apartment of 67 m2 in the new residential area of the city of Budva - Dubovitsa Lu…
Recommend
4 room house
Blizikuce, Montenegro
5
5
468 m²
3
€ 2,950,000
D4-332. Luxury Panoramic Villa In Rezevici For sale luxury villa in Rezevici . Villa&…
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa
Bogisici, Montenegro
3
2
100 m²
€ 350,704
For sale stone house with swimming pool and sauna on the Lustica peninsula. A small quiet vi…
Recommend
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1
1
36 m²
€ 70,000
Sale: Apartment with sea view in Bechichi Cozy well-groomed apartment located on the second…
Recommend
House
Montenegro, Montenegro
265 m²
€ 685,000
The object code is 1.25.728.7162. The villa consists of 3 levels interconnected by an intern…
Recommend
5 room house
Budva, Montenegro
5
242 m²
3
€ 367,500
House for sale in Budva with sea view! The house is located in the area of the monastery of …
Recommend
Properties features in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL