Penthouses for sale in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Luxurious two-bedroom apartment with panoramic sea views in a very attractive location in Do…
€550,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Floor 6
For sale is a luxurious three bedroom penthouse in Tivat, ideal for those who want to enjoy …
€520,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 3/3
Magnificent apartment in a new house in the center of Tivata near the park and school. Porto…
€370,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 437 m²
Seaview Duplex Penthouse is located in the heart of Porto Montenegro marina resort, in Tivat…
€3,87M
Penthouse 3 rooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 rooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 300 m²
ID 595 Penthouse for sale with 2 bedrooms in a new house in Donja Lastya.  Great location,…
€808,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/1
Tivat is a beautiful coastal town located in the southwestern region of Montenegro. It is on…
€250,000
Penthouse 3 rooms in Bogisici, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 rooms
Bogisici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 3/1
PENTHOUSE, CENTRALE, LUŠTICA BAY, 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom, Guest WC Welcome to your new …
€1,17M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 313 m²
Total Area 313,7 Balcony/Terrace 28,03 SQM Pool size  33,60 SQM ‍ Penthouse is located i…
€3,44M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 105/3
Magnificent apartment in a new house in the center of Tivat near the park and the school. A …
€370,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 4/4
Luxurious two bedroom apartment with panoramic sea views in a very attractive location in Do…
€550,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
In a new modern residential complex for sale penthouse 138 m2 (living area 67 m2) on the 4th…
€275,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Luxurious two-bedroom apartment with two bathrooms and a panoramic view of the Tivat bay has…
€590,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
A new complex of 4 buildings and common infrastructure on a plot of 2000 m2, in a developed …
€284,144
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Location: Tivat Apartment area: 230 sq.m. Number of bedrooms: 3 Number of bathrooms: 2.5 Pri…
€975,200
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with Пешком до пляжа in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with Пешком до пляжа
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
€480,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with Пешком до пляжа in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with Пешком до пляжа
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
€200,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxury 2 bedroom - 3 bathroom + large wash room penthouse is now available on a very attract…
€590,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with Пешком до пляжа in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with Пешком до пляжа
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
€480,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with Пешком до пляжа in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with Пешком до пляжа
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
€185,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with Пешком до пляжа in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with Пешком до пляжа
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€484,432
Penthouse 2 rooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 rooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 3
The surface of the apartment is 62.25m² + 19.64m² terrace. Enjoying your morning coffee on t…
€250,000
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with Пешком до пляжа in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with Пешком до пляжа
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with Пешком до пляжа in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with Пешком до пляжа
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€420,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 4/4
Panorama Tivat is a residential complex for 32 apartments located in the city of Tivat, Mont…
€275,000

