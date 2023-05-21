Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

5 room apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
5 room apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Area 207 m²
€ 823,000
Seafront penthouse located in Rafailovici. It has 2 living rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, h…
2 room apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 156 m²
€ 1,350,000
NUM 3763 Luxury apartment for sale in the complex in Budva just 10 meters from the sea.…
3 room apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 6/6
€ 300,000
A4-1103. Three Bedroom Apartment in BudvaThree bedroom apartment of 96 m2 is located on…
1 room apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 43 m²
Price on request
4 room house in Podgorica, Montenegro
4 room house
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1
€ 150,647
2 room apartment in Montenegro, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Montenegro, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 59 m²
€ 170,000
Object code - 1.30.13.10409 Offered for sale, apartment in Budva on Vojvodjanskoj Street Are…
Villa 5 room villa in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 400 m²
€ 2,000,000
Great villa on the first line of the sea. Large plot of land, high-quality finishing, satel…
5 room house in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
5 room house
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 750,000
A magnificent villa is being sold in the village of Genovichi, in the immediate vicinity of…
1 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€ 128,927
Apartment with 1 bedroom in a new house with a management company next to the beach in Becic…
1 room apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 9
€ 164,542
For sale luxuriously furnished one-bedroom apartment with sea views in the new complex The O…
2 room apartment in Radovici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 105 m²
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa in Montenegro, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Montenegro, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 270 m²
€ 800,000
The code of a property - 1.25.728.6909 the House in modern style on the first line in ki…

