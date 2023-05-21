Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Tivat Municipality
  4. Multilevel-apartment

Seaview Multi-level apartments for Sale in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

Multilevel apartments To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Apartment in Budva Municipality, Montenegro
Apartment
Budva Municipality, Montenegro
Area 194 m²
€ 1,600,135
1 room apartment in Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€ 115,000
A9-339. One bedroom apartment in OrahovacOne bedroom apartment in Orahovac. The area is 51m2…
2 room apartment in Budva Municipality, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva Municipality, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 220,019
Lovely apartment with 2 bedrooms and a place in the garage in Budva. Apartment with wonderf…
House in Montenegro, Montenegro
House
Montenegro, Montenegro
Area 484 m²
€ 800,067
4 room house in Kunje, Montenegro
4 room house
Kunje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
€ 715,000
For sale Villa with pool in a complex of 3 houses on 1 line The villa is located in a cozy p…
2 room apartment in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
€ 349,388
This stylish apartment for sale in Muo benefits from a gorgeous view over Kotor Bay and Koto…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€ 356,905
1 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
€ 135,529
House in Montenegro, Montenegro
House
Montenegro, Montenegro
Area 290 m²
€ 320,000
The code of a property - 00060 Two two-storeyed houses on one site. One house of 180 sq.m …
3 room house in Gornji Stoj - Shtoji i Eperm, Montenegro
3 room house
Gornji Stoj - Shtoji i Eperm, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 202 m²
€ 160,374
Prodaje se - kuca na Adi Bojani sa 3 apartamenta . Kapacitet kuce je maksimalno 11 osoba. Po…
2 room apartment in Morinj, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Morinj, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Floor 2/3
€ 195,000
A5-194. Spacious apartment with two bedrooms in a complex with a swimming pool For sale…
3 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 152 m²
€ 480,000

Properties features in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir