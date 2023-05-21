Montenegro
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Montenegro
New houses in Montenegro
All new buildings in Montenegro
19
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Montenegro
Residential
Apartment in Montenegro
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House in Montenegro
Villa
Townhouse
Land in Montenegro
Luxury Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Commercial
All commercial properties in Montenegro
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Montenegro
Tivat Municipality
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
Tivat
568
Krasici
155
Radovici
76
Donja Lastva
14
durasevici
11
Brda
8
Lepetane
8
Bogisici
7
Gradiosnica
5
Show more
Show less
Clear all
108 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
2 room apartment
Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
3
75 m²
€ 215,000
Recommend
5 room house
Krasici, Montenegro
6
4
142 m²
€ 350,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms
Tivat, Montenegro
3
2
137 m²
€ 275,000
In a new modern residential complex for sale penthouse 138 m2 (living area 67 m2) on the 4th…
Recommend
House
Lepetane, Montenegro
2
1
50 m²
€ 165,000
We offer for sale a house in Lepetane with a panoramic view of the Bay of Kotor with an area…
Recommend
1 room apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
2
1
70 m²
€ 560,000
A unique investment proposal in Lustica Bay - Visterija residences - a new project in Marina…
Recommend
2 room apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
3
1
108 m²
€ 863,000
The last few apartments in the Visterija Residence of the Lustica Bay complex are the best i…
Recommend
2 room apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
3
2
104 m²
€ 859,000
Apartment with 2 bedrooms in IRIS residence, Lustica Bay – final sale from the investo…
Recommend
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
3
1
65 m²
3
€ 131,000
Apartment for sale in Tivat. Sea and mountain views. 600 meters from the sea by air. Kitc…
Recommend
3 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
4
3
190 m²
€ 550,000
Recommend
2 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
3
2
130 m²
€ 450,000
Recommend
4 room house
Krasici, Montenegro
5
3
142 m²
€ 350,000
Total area of the house: 142 sq.m. Plot area: 186 sq.m. Number of bedrooms: 4 Number of…
Recommend
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
1
1
41 m²
€ 160,000
Stylish apartment with new modern furniture in a new house. Elevator, intercom, service com…
Recommend
3 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
3
3
437 m²
€ 3,869,980
Offer for sale: Penthouse - apartment in Porto Montenegro - VIP residence with its rooftop p…
Recommend
2 room house
Krasici, Montenegro
2
4
224 m²
€ 750,000
Villa in Krasichi - for sale. The villa is located in one of the most picturesque places …
Recommend
4 room house
Krasici, Montenegro
4
4
142 m²
€ 315,000
New house in Krasichi near the sea, 30-40m from the sea. Perfect location: second house fro…
Recommend
Villa Villa
Krasici, Montenegro
200 m²
€ 530,000
For sale: 2 new villas with pools in Krasic, Tivat Riviera, Boko-Kotor Bay The area of vill…
Recommend
House
Tivat, Montenegro
1
€ 400,000
The new residential complex is an elite property in Montenegro, located in the picturesque p…
Recommend
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
2
2
93 m²
€ 145,700
Apartment in Tivat, 50 meters from the sea. Sale.Area: 93 m2Comfortable apartment, with high…
Recommend
5 room house
Krasici, Montenegro
5
4
142 m²
€ 300,000
For sale a new house in Krasic, the first line, the second house from the sea. House area…
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Krasici, Montenegro
3
4
160 m²
€ 630,000
Plot of 272 sq.m. The villa was built in 2012 with a total area of 160 sq.m. Located on th…
Recommend
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
2
3
104 m²
€ 480,000
Area: 104 sq.m. 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. The apartment is located in one of the most pre…
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Bogisici, Montenegro
3
4
240 m²
€ 450,000
The villa is located in a unique picturesque location of Bijelila, which is a 15-minute dri…
Recommend
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
1
35 m²
€ 62,000
The two-room apartment is located on the second floor with sea views. Consists of a spacious…
Recommend
4 room house
Krasici, Montenegro
4
2
100 m²
€ 325,000
House in the village of Krasichi, with sea views, on 2 lines. Living area of 70 sq.m., plot …
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
7
3
386 m²
€ 3,500,000
Luxury villa on the first coastline of the sea with its own pier. A magnificent two-story v…
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Krasici, Montenegro
5
3
240 m²
€ 1,800,000
Villa in Montenegro on the first line Connection to urban utility networks – there is Conn…
Recommend
Apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
€ 420,000
Apartment with 2 bedrooms and sea views plus parking space The apartment has 2 bedrooms, a …
Recommend
4 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
4
3
117 m²
€ 160,000
Area 117 m2 House 2010 3rd floor of 3x 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, kitchen-living room Panorami…
Recommend
3 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
4
2
105 m²
3
€ 370,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
3
2
125 m²
€ 550,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
Properties features in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
apartments
houses
Properties features in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL