Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

108 properties total found
2 room apartment in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
€ 215,000
5 room house in Krasici, Montenegro
5 room house
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 142 m²
€ 350,000
Penthouse 3 rooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 rooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
€ 275,000
In a new modern residential complex for sale penthouse 138 m2 (living area 67 m2) on the 4th…
House in Lepetane, Montenegro
House
Lepetane, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€ 165,000
We offer for sale a house in Lepetane with a panoramic view of the Bay of Kotor with an area…
1 room apartment in Radovici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€ 560,000
A unique investment proposal in Lustica Bay - Visterija residences - a new project in Marina…
2 room apartment in Radovici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
€ 863,000
The last few apartments in the Visterija Residence of the Lustica Bay complex are the best i…
2 room apartment in Radovici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
€ 859,000
Apartment with 2 bedrooms in IRIS residence, Lustica Bay – final sale from the investo…
2 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 3
€ 131,000
Apartment for sale in Tivat. Sea and mountain views. 600 meters from the sea by air. Kitc…
3 room house in Tivat, Montenegro
3 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
€ 550,000
2 room house in Tivat, Montenegro
2 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
€ 450,000
4 room house in Krasici, Montenegro
4 room house
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
€ 350,000
Total area of ​​the house: 142 sq.m. Plot area: 186 sq.m. Number of bedrooms: 4 Number of…
1 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
€ 160,000
Stylish apartment with new modern furniture in a new house. Elevator, intercom, service com…
3 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 437 m²
€ 3,869,980
Offer for sale: Penthouse - apartment in Porto Montenegro - VIP residence with its rooftop p…
2 room house in Krasici, Montenegro
2 room house
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 224 m²
€ 750,000
Villa in Krasichi - for sale. The villa is located in one of the most picturesque places …
4 room house in Krasici, Montenegro
4 room house
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 142 m²
€ 315,000
New house in Krasichi near the sea, 30-40m from the sea. Perfect location: second house fro…
Villa Villa in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Krasici, Montenegro
Area 200 m²
€ 530,000
For sale: 2 new villas with pools in Krasic, Tivat Riviera, Boko-Kotor Bay The area of vill…
House in Tivat, Montenegro
House
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
€ 400,000
The new residential complex is an elite property in Montenegro, located in the picturesque p…
2 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
€ 145,700
Apartment in Tivat, 50 meters from the sea. Sale.Area: 93 m2Comfortable apartment, with high…
5 room house in Krasici, Montenegro
5 room house
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 142 m²
€ 300,000
For sale a new house in Krasic, the first line, the second house from the sea. House area…
Villa 3 room villa in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 160 m²
€ 630,000
Plot of 272 sq.m. The villa was built in 2012 with a total area of 160 sq.m. Located on th…
2 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 104 m²
€ 480,000
Area: 104 sq.m. 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. The apartment is located in one of the most pre…
Villa 3 room villa in Bogisici, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Bogisici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
€ 450,000
The villa is located in a unique picturesque location of Bijelila, which is a 15-minute dri…
1 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 35 m²
€ 62,000
The two-room apartment is located on the second floor with sea views. Consists of a spacious…
4 room house in Krasici, Montenegro
4 room house
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€ 325,000
House in the village of Krasichi, with sea views, on 2 lines. Living area of 70 sq.m., plot …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 386 m²
€ 3,500,000
Luxury villa on the first coastline of the sea with its own pier. A magnificent two-story v…
Villa 5 room villa in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
€ 1,800,000
Villa in Montenegro on the first line Connection to urban utility networks – there is Conn…
Apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
€ 420,000
Apartment with 2 bedrooms and sea views plus parking space The apartment has 2 bedrooms, a …
4 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
4 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 117 m²
€ 160,000
Area 117 m2 House 2010 3rd floor of 3x 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, kitchen-living room Panorami…
3 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 3
€ 370,000
2 room apartment in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
€ 550,000

