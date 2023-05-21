Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

Tivat
187
Krasici
106
Radovici
20
Donja Lastva
8
durasevici
4
Gradiosnica
4
Lepetane
4
Bogisici
3
62 properties total found
9 room house in Tivat, Montenegro
9 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 10
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 1,750,000
Villa Villa in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Krasici, Montenegro
Area 200 m²
€ 530,000
For sale: 2 new villas with pools in Krasic, Tivat Riviera, Boko-Kotor Bay The area of vill…
House in Tivat, Montenegro
House
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
€ 400,000
The new residential complex is an elite property in Montenegro, located in the picturesque p…
Villa 3 room villa in Bogisici, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Bogisici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
€ 450,000
The villa is located in a unique picturesque location of Bijelila, which is a 15-minute dri…
3 room house in Bogisici, Montenegro
3 room house
Bogisici, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Area 410 m²
€ 2,200,000
Villa Villa in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Krasici, Montenegro
Area 200 m²
€ 530,000
Tivat, Krasici – New villas near the sea for sale This two newly-built villas are located ju…
Villa 4 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 472 m²
Floor 2
Price on request
Tivat, Marici – Brand new contemporary design villa with panoramic sea view This villa is bu…
Villa 3 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€ 750,000
House in Tivat, Montenegro
House
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€ 120,000
House 5 bathrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
House 5 bathrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 5
€ 470,000
House 3 bathrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
House 3 bathrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 3
€ 470,000
Villa 6 room villa in durasevici, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
durasevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 558 m²
€ 3,000,000
Tivat, Lustica Peninsula –  Newly built luxury villa for sale This estate captures the essen…
Villa 3 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€ 1,500,000
4 room house in Tivat, Montenegro
4 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
€ 265,000
Villa 4 room villa in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
€ 750,000
Villa 2 room villa in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 2 room villa
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€ 530,000
Villa 4 room villa in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
€ 450,000
5 room house in Tivat, Montenegro
5 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 650,000
We bring to your attention two chic villas in Tivat. The villas will be ready to move in thi…
3 room townhouse in Tivat, Montenegro
3 room townhouse
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€ 713,437
6 room house in Tivat, Montenegro
6 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 690,000
New, luxurious villa with beautiful views of the Gulf of Tivat. The villa is located near th…
House in Tivat, Montenegro
House
Tivat, Montenegro
Number of floors 3
€ 715,000
We offer townhouses in the club residential village of Tivate, in the area of Donja Lastya. …
7 room house in Krasici, Montenegro
7 room house
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 330,000
If you value untouched nature, clean, almost deserted beaches, silence, broken only by the n…
6 room house in Krasici, Montenegro
6 room house
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 480,000
New house with excellent sea views in the village of Krasichi. Near the minimarket, several …
Villa Villa 4 bathrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa Villa 4 bathrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 4
€ 1,850,000
Villa 4 room villa in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€ 800,000
Villa 4 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
€ 400,000
3 room townhouse in Tivat, Montenegro
3 room townhouse
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
€ 265,000
6 room house in Tivat, Montenegro
6 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Area 217 m²
€ 390,000
Two new houses with an area of 217 m2 each are available for sale on a plot of 410 meters. T…
5 room house in Tivat, Montenegro
5 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Area 187 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 300,000
We are glad to offer you two cozy, family houses with three bedrooms and a communal pool in …
5 room house in Tivat, Montenegro
5 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 350,000
We present to your attention a two-story small villa in Tivat and a guest house. Adjacent pr…

