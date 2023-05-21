Montenegro
19
Realting.com
Montenegro
Tivat Municipality
Houses
Seaview Houses for Sale in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
Tivat
187
Krasici
106
Radovici
20
Donja Lastva
8
durasevici
4
Gradiosnica
4
Lepetane
4
Bogisici
3
Brda
3
House
181 property total found
New
6 room house
Krasici, Montenegro
6
150 m²
€ 350,000
Recommend
5 room house
Krasici, Montenegro
6
4
142 m²
€ 350,000
Recommend
House
Lepetane, Montenegro
2
1
50 m²
€ 165,000
We offer for sale a house in Lepetane with a panoramic view of the Bay of Kotor with an area…
Recommend
9 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
10
480 m²
4
€ 1,750,000
Recommend
3 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
4
3
190 m²
€ 550,000
Recommend
2 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
3
2
130 m²
€ 450,000
Recommend
4 room house
Krasici, Montenegro
5
3
142 m²
€ 350,000
Total area of the house: 142 sq.m. Plot area: 186 sq.m. Number of bedrooms: 4 Number of…
Recommend
2 room house
Krasici, Montenegro
2
4
224 m²
€ 750,000
Villa in Krasichi - for sale. The villa is located in one of the most picturesque places …
Recommend
4 room house
Krasici, Montenegro
4
4
142 m²
€ 315,000
New house in Krasichi near the sea, 30-40m from the sea. Perfect location: second house fro…
Recommend
Villa Villa
Krasici, Montenegro
200 m²
€ 530,000
For sale: 2 new villas with pools in Krasic, Tivat Riviera, Boko-Kotor Bay The area of vill…
Recommend
House
Tivat, Montenegro
1
€ 400,000
The new residential complex is an elite property in Montenegro, located in the picturesque p…
Recommend
5 room house
Krasici, Montenegro
5
4
142 m²
€ 300,000
For sale a new house in Krasic, the first line, the second house from the sea. House area…
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Krasici, Montenegro
3
4
160 m²
€ 630,000
Plot of 272 sq.m. The villa was built in 2012 with a total area of 160 sq.m. Located on th…
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Bogisici, Montenegro
3
4
240 m²
€ 450,000
The villa is located in a unique picturesque location of Bijelila, which is a 15-minute dri…
Recommend
4 room house
Krasici, Montenegro
4
2
100 m²
€ 325,000
House in the village of Krasichi, with sea views, on 2 lines. Living area of 70 sq.m., plot …
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
7
3
386 m²
€ 3,500,000
Luxury villa on the first coastline of the sea with its own pier. A magnificent two-story v…
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Krasici, Montenegro
5
3
240 m²
€ 1,800,000
Villa in Montenegro on the first line Connection to urban utility networks – there is Conn…
Recommend
7 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
10
5
3
€ 265,000
A house for sale not far from a golf course and a luxury resort The house with a net living…
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
3
230 m²
2
€ 650,000
Tivat – New modern design villas for sale These villas with an area of 230 sqm consists of…
Recommend
3 room house
Bogisici, Montenegro
4
410 m²
€ 2,200,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
5
4
454 m²
€ 1,800,000
The area of the villa, including all rooms, is 454 sq.m. The villa is for sale fully equippe…
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
6
6
490 m²
€ 2,200,000
We offer for sale a brand new designer villa with a swimming pool and panoramic views of the…
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
5
4
290 m²
€ 1,200,000
A new, modern, comfortable villa, built in 2019, with an area of 290 m2 /+ terrace/, on a …
Recommend
3 room house
Lepetane, Montenegro
3
2
125 m²
3
€ 1,200,000
Wonderful stone house available to purchase in Opatovo. It is on the First Line to the sea, …
Recommend
4 room house
Krasici, Montenegro
5
3
220 m²
3
€ 485,000
D5-239. New villa with sea view in Krasici For sale New villa - individual house of pre…
Recommend
Villa Villa
Krasici, Montenegro
200 m²
€ 530,000
Tivat, Krasici – New villas near the sea for sale This two newly-built villas are located ju…
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
7
5
342 m²
3
€ 550,000
LUXUPSILLA NEAR THE GOLF PLACE LUXUPSILLA WITH A TOTAL NETWORK OF 342 M2, ON A BASIS OF 391…
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
4
5
472 m²
2
Price on request
Tivat, Marici – Brand new contemporary design villa with panoramic sea view This villa is bu…
Recommend
3 room house
Krasici, Montenegro
4
2
224 m²
3
€ 490,000
D5-234. House on the first line with panoramic sea views, Lustica, KrasiciFor sale House on …
Recommend
3 room house
Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
4
143 m²
7/7
€ 495,000
Recommend
