Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Tivat Municipality
  4. Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

Tivat
187
Krasici
106
Radovici
20
Donja Lastva
8
durasevici
4
Gradiosnica
4
Lepetane
4
Bogisici
3
Show more
House To archive
Clear all
181 property total found
6 room house in Krasici, Montenegro
6 room house
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Area 150 m²
€ 350,000
5 room house in Krasici, Montenegro
5 room house
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 142 m²
€ 350,000
House in Lepetane, Montenegro
House
Lepetane, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€ 165,000
We offer for sale a house in Lepetane with a panoramic view of the Bay of Kotor with an area…
9 room house in Tivat, Montenegro
9 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 10
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 1,750,000
3 room house in Tivat, Montenegro
3 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
€ 550,000
2 room house in Tivat, Montenegro
2 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
€ 450,000
4 room house in Krasici, Montenegro
4 room house
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
€ 350,000
Total area of ​​the house: 142 sq.m. Plot area: 186 sq.m. Number of bedrooms: 4 Number of…
2 room house in Krasici, Montenegro
2 room house
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 224 m²
€ 750,000
Villa in Krasichi - for sale. The villa is located in one of the most picturesque places …
4 room house in Krasici, Montenegro
4 room house
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 142 m²
€ 315,000
New house in Krasichi near the sea, 30-40m from the sea. Perfect location: second house fro…
Villa Villa in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Krasici, Montenegro
Area 200 m²
€ 530,000
For sale: 2 new villas with pools in Krasic, Tivat Riviera, Boko-Kotor Bay The area of vill…
House in Tivat, Montenegro
House
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
€ 400,000
The new residential complex is an elite property in Montenegro, located in the picturesque p…
5 room house in Krasici, Montenegro
5 room house
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 142 m²
€ 300,000
For sale a new house in Krasic, the first line, the second house from the sea. House area…
Villa 3 room villa in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 160 m²
€ 630,000
Plot of 272 sq.m. The villa was built in 2012 with a total area of 160 sq.m. Located on th…
Villa 3 room villa in Bogisici, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Bogisici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
€ 450,000
The villa is located in a unique picturesque location of Bijelila, which is a 15-minute dri…
4 room house in Krasici, Montenegro
4 room house
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€ 325,000
House in the village of Krasichi, with sea views, on 2 lines. Living area of 70 sq.m., plot …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 386 m²
€ 3,500,000
Luxury villa on the first coastline of the sea with its own pier. A magnificent two-story v…
Villa 5 room villa in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
€ 1,800,000
Villa in Montenegro on the first line Connection to urban utility networks – there is Conn…
7 room house in Tivat, Montenegro
7 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
€ 265,000
A house for sale not far from a golf course and a luxury resort The house with a net living…
Villa 3 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 230 m²
Floor 2
€ 650,000
Tivat – New modern design villas for sale   These villas with an area of 230 sqm consists of…
3 room house in Bogisici, Montenegro
3 room house
Bogisici, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Area 410 m²
€ 2,200,000
Villa 4 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 454 m²
€ 1,800,000
The area of the villa, including all rooms, is 454 sq.m. The villa is for sale fully equippe…
Villa 5 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 490 m²
€ 2,200,000
We offer for sale a brand new designer villa with a swimming pool and panoramic views of the…
Villa 4 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
€ 1,200,000
A new, modern, comfortable villa, built in 2019, with an area of ​​290 m2 /+ terrace/, on a …
3 room house in Lepetane, Montenegro
3 room house
Lepetane, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
Wonderful stone house available to purchase in Opatovo. It is on the First Line to the sea, …
4 room house in Krasici, Montenegro
4 room house
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 485,000
D5-239. New villa with sea view in Krasici For sale New villa - individual house of pre…
Villa Villa in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Krasici, Montenegro
Area 200 m²
€ 530,000
Tivat, Krasici – New villas near the sea for sale This two newly-built villas are located ju…
Villa 6 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 342 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
LUXUPSILLA NEAR THE GOLF PLACE LUXUPSILLA WITH A TOTAL NETWORK OF 342 M2, ON A BASIS OF 391…
Villa 4 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 472 m²
Floor 2
Price on request
Tivat, Marici – Brand new contemporary design villa with panoramic sea view This villa is bu…
3 room house in Krasici, Montenegro
3 room house
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 490,000
D5-234. House on the first line with panoramic sea views, Lustica, KrasiciFor sale House on …
3 room house in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
3 room house
Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Area 143 m²
Floor 7/7
€ 495,000

Properties features in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

villas
townhouses

Properties features in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir