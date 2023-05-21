Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

Tivat
187
Krasici
106
Radovici
20
Donja Lastva
8
durasevici
4
Gradiosnica
4
Lepetane
4
Bogisici
3
5 room house in Krasici, Montenegro
5 room house
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 142 m²
€ 350,000
House in Lepetane, Montenegro
House
Lepetane, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€ 165,000
We offer for sale a house in Lepetane with a panoramic view of the Bay of Kotor with an area…
3 room house in Tivat, Montenegro
3 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
€ 550,000
2 room house in Tivat, Montenegro
2 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
€ 450,000
4 room house in Krasici, Montenegro
4 room house
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
€ 350,000
Total area of ​​the house: 142 sq.m. Plot area: 186 sq.m. Number of bedrooms: 4 Number of…
2 room house in Krasici, Montenegro
2 room house
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 224 m²
€ 750,000
Villa in Krasichi - for sale. The villa is located in one of the most picturesque places …
4 room house in Krasici, Montenegro
4 room house
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 142 m²
€ 315,000
New house in Krasichi near the sea, 30-40m from the sea. Perfect location: second house fro…
Villa Villa in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Krasici, Montenegro
Area 200 m²
€ 530,000
For sale: 2 new villas with pools in Krasic, Tivat Riviera, Boko-Kotor Bay The area of vill…
House in Tivat, Montenegro
House
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
€ 400,000
The new residential complex is an elite property in Montenegro, located in the picturesque p…
5 room house in Krasici, Montenegro
5 room house
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 142 m²
€ 300,000
For sale a new house in Krasic, the first line, the second house from the sea. House area…
Villa 3 room villa in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 160 m²
€ 630,000
Plot of 272 sq.m. The villa was built in 2012 with a total area of 160 sq.m. Located on th…
Villa 3 room villa in Bogisici, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Bogisici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
€ 450,000
The villa is located in a unique picturesque location of Bijelila, which is a 15-minute dri…
4 room house in Krasici, Montenegro
4 room house
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€ 325,000
House in the village of Krasichi, with sea views, on 2 lines. Living area of 70 sq.m., plot …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 386 m²
€ 3,500,000
Luxury villa on the first coastline of the sea with its own pier. A magnificent two-story v…
Villa 5 room villa in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
€ 1,800,000
Villa in Montenegro on the first line Connection to urban utility networks – there is Conn…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 376 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 480,000
For sale a beautiful two-storey house with a plot in Tivat. Spacious house with an area o…
7 room house in Tivat, Montenegro
7 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
€ 265,000
A house for sale not far from a golf course and a luxury resort The house with a net living…
Villa 2 room villa in Bogisici, Montenegro
Villa 2 room villa
Bogisici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€ 350,000
For sale stone house with swimming pool and sauna on the Lustica peninsula. A small quiet vi…
3 room house in Bogisici, Montenegro
3 room house
Bogisici, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Area 410 m²
€ 2,200,000
Villa 4 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 454 m²
€ 1,800,000
The area of the villa, including all rooms, is 454 sq.m. The villa is for sale fully equippe…
Villa 5 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 490 m²
€ 2,200,000
We offer for sale a brand new designer villa with a swimming pool and panoramic views of the…
Villa 4 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
€ 1,200,000
A new, modern, comfortable villa, built in 2019, with an area of ​​290 m2 /+ terrace/, on a …
3 room house in Lepetane, Montenegro
3 room house
Lepetane, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
Wonderful stone house available to purchase in Opatovo. It is on the First Line to the sea, …
3 room house in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
3 room house
Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Area 143 m²
Floor 7/7
€ 495,000
3 room house in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
3 room house
Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 490,000
Villa 5 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 750,000
Five bedroom villa in Tivat for sale 320 sqm in size South-west facing terrace and l…
3 room house in Krasici, Montenegro
3 room house
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
€ 350,000
House for sale in the village of Krasici, on the Lustica peninsula. House area 142m2, plo…
House in Lepetane, Montenegro
House
Lepetane, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
€ 165,000
For sale a small house with a beautiful view of the Bay of Kotor. The house is located in…
8 room house in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
8 room house
Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
House for repairs in Dumidran, Tivat, Montenegro. Great quiet place. The ability to build on…
3 room house in Tivat, Montenegro
3 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
€ 1,000,000
Living area: 125 m2 Land area: 123 m2 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 + 1 Number of floors: Gro…

