Houses for sale in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
Tivat
196
Krasici
118
Donja Lastva
32
Radovici
32
Lepetane
15
Gradiosnica
9
399 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
9 room house with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Krasici, Montenegro
9
530 m²
€1,57M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Krasici, Montenegro
6
5
218 m²
Excellent family villa in the tourist village of Krasichi, near Tivata. The villa has an are…
€450,000
Recommend
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Krasici, Montenegro
4
3
168 m²
€220,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Krasici, Montenegro
6
5
218 m²
Excellent family villa in the tourist village of Krasichi, near Tivata. The villa has an are…
€450,000
Recommend
2 room house with parking
Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
2
98 m²
€435,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tivat, Montenegro
4
2
120 m²
3
€1,20M
Recommend
1 room Duplex with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Krasici, Montenegro
1
1
1
Located on the Luštica peninsula, on the slopes of a hill, a ten-minute drive from the Lušti…
€329,990
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Krasici, Montenegro
2
1
106 m²
1
Located on the Luštica peninsula, on the slopes of a hill, a ten-minute drive from the Lušti…
€399,990
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
3
3
House on three floors with a panoramic view of the sea in Tivat. The area of the plot is 3…
€370,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
3
2
A two-story house of 135m2 in Tivat is for sale. The house is located in the immediate vicin…
€376,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
3
2
A beautiful villa with an authentic Mediterranean look is located in Tivat, right on the sea…
€1,20M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Krasici, Montenegro
4
3
Exclusive villa for sale in Krašići, Bay of Kotor - First line to the sea! This beautiful vi…
€1,10M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Krasici, Montenegro
3
3
A luxury villa built in 2017 is for sale in a beautiful location in Krašići, Tivat Municipal…
€1,70M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tivat, Montenegro
3
3
Luxury villa for sale in Tivat in a fantastic location. It was built in 2019. The area of th…
€600,000
Recommend
2 room house with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Tivat, Montenegro
2
164 m²
Description Tivat. New two-storey house with stunning views of the Gulf of Tivat Distance to…
€435,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Krasici, Montenegro
4
5
For sale is a beautiful villa located right on the seashore in Tivat. The villa covers an ar…
€1,60M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Krasici, Montenegro
6
6
We present to you a beautiful villa located on the first line to the sea in the idyllic town…
€1,50M
Recommend
House
Tivat, Montenegro
€350,000
Recommend
5 room house with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Tivat, Montenegro
5
220 m²
Description Tivat, Donja Lastva district. Four-storey house with five bedrooms Distance to t…
€550,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Krasici, Montenegro
4
218 m²
€450,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Krasici, Montenegro
6
5
218 m²
Excellent family villa in the tourist village of Krasichi, near Tivata. The villa has an are…
€450,000
Recommend
2 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
3
2
101 m²
2
D4-411. Modernes Stadthaus in TivatZu verkaufen Modernes Stadthaus in Tivat mit Berg- und Me…
€710,000
Recommend
2 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
3
2
103 m²
2
D4-410. Modern townhouse in TivatFor sale Modern townhouse in Tivat with a mountain and sea …
€890,000
Recommend
House with balcony, with sea view
Lepetane, Montenegro
3
Old house 20 meters from the sea in an exclusive location - Lepetane The best offer for the…
€350,000
Recommend
5 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
7
€350,000
Recommend
4 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
6
€420,000
Recommend
6 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Krasici, Montenegro
8
3
149 m²
We offer for sale a house in the village of Krasici with an area of 150 square meters on a p…
€340,000
Recommend
3 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
3
480 m²
Directly from the investor! End of construction December 2022! Living area: 317 sqm. Total a…
€1,75M
Recommend
4 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
4
273 m²
Three-storey villa of 273 m ². Adjacent private territory -287 m ². Private pool, relaxation…
€690,000
Recommend
House
Radovici, Montenegro
2
ID 669 House for sale in Radovichi If you are delighted with the historical architecture a…
€145,000
Recommend
