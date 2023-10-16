Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Residential
  3. Montenegro
  4. Tivat Municipality
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

Tivat
196
Krasici
118
Donja Lastva
32
Radovici
32
Lepetane
15
Gradiosnica
9
9 room house with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море in Krasici, Montenegro
9 room house with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Area 530 m²
€1,57M
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Krasici, Montenegro
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
€220,000
2 room house with parking in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
2 room house with parking
Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 98 m²
€435,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
€1,20M
1 room Duplex with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Krasici, Montenegro
1 room Duplex with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
Located on the Luštica peninsula, on the slopes of a hill, a ten-minute drive from the Lušti…
€329,990
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Krasici, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Floor 1
Located on the Luštica peninsula, on the slopes of a hill, a ten-minute drive from the Lušti…
€399,990
3 room house with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Tivat, Montenegro
3 room house with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
House on three floors with a panoramic view of the sea in Tivat. The area of ​​the plot is 3…
€370,000
3 room house with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Tivat, Montenegro
3 room house with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A two-story house of 135m2 in Tivat is for sale. The house is located in the immediate vicin…
€376,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A beautiful villa with an authentic Mediterranean look is located in Tivat, right on the sea…
€1,20M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Exclusive villa for sale in Krašići, Bay of Kotor - First line to the sea! This beautiful vi…
€1,10M
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A luxury villa built in 2017 is for sale in a beautiful location in Krašići, Tivat Municipal…
€1,70M
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Luxury villa for sale in Tivat in a fantastic location. It was built in 2019. The area of th…
€600,000
2 room house with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море in Tivat, Montenegro
2 room house with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 164 m²
Description Tivat. New two-storey house with stunning views of the Gulf of Tivat Distance to…
€435,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
For sale is a beautiful villa located right on the seashore in Tivat. The villa covers an ar…
€1,60M
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
We present to you a beautiful villa located on the first line to the sea in the idyllic town…
€1,50M
House in Tivat, Montenegro
House
Tivat, Montenegro
€350,000
5 room house with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море in Tivat, Montenegro
5 room house with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 220 m²
Description Tivat, Donja Lastva district. Four-storey house with five bedrooms Distance to t…
€550,000
Villa 4 room villa with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 218 m²
€450,000
2 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Tivat, Montenegro
2 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 2
D4-411. Modernes Stadthaus in TivatZu verkaufen Modernes Stadthaus in Tivat mit Berg- und Me…
€710,000
2 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Tivat, Montenegro
2 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 2
D4-410. Modern townhouse in TivatFor sale Modern townhouse in Tivat with a mountain and sea …
€890,000
House with balcony, with sea view in Lepetane, Montenegro
House with balcony, with sea view
Lepetane, Montenegro
Number of floors 3
Old house 20 meters from the sea in an exclusive location - Lepetane The best offer for the…
€350,000
5 room house in Tivat, Montenegro
5 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 7
€350,000
4 room house in Tivat, Montenegro
4 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 6
€420,000
6 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Krasici, Montenegro
6 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
We offer for sale a house in the village of Krasici with an area of 150 square meters on a p…
€340,000
3 room house in Tivat, Montenegro
3 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 480 m²
Directly from the investor! End of construction December 2022! Living area: 317 sqm. Total a…
€1,75M
4 room house in Tivat, Montenegro
4 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 273 m²
Three-storey villa of 273 m ². Adjacent private territory -287 m ². Private pool, relaxation…
€690,000
House in Radovici, Montenegro
House
Radovici, Montenegro
Number of floors 2
ID 669 House for sale in Radovichi If you are delighted with the historical architecture a…
€145,000

