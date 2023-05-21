Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Duplexes for Sale in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartment in Velje Duboko, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
€ 120,000
NUM 3277 For sale furnished apartments in a new residential building in the resort …
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Becici, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 184 m²
€ 731,768
Area and prices: 39sq.m. studio - 138 454 euros ( № 203 ) partial bonus furniture 50 sqm …
5 room house in Budva, Montenegro
5 room house
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 650 m²
€ 2,159,957
Villa "Hacienda" is located in the village of Krimovitsa (Budva) and is located above the Za…
1 room apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 64 m²
Price on request
2 room apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
€ 950,000
A4-1539. Luxury 2 bedroom apartment in BudvaFor sale luxury one-bedroom apartment in the com…
9 room house in Budva, Montenegro
9 room house
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 16
Area 600 m²
€ 1,100,000
NUM 1282 House / mini hotel for sale, with a total area of 600 m2. On the plot there is p…
4 room apartment in Radovici, Montenegro
4 room apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
€ 485,000
Stone houses for sale near Luštica Bay in Gošići, Tivat.The houses are on a great location a…
9 room house in Bijela, Montenegro
9 room house
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 10
Area 314 m²
€ 560,000
House for sale in Biel, near Herceg Novi. The area of the house is 314 m2, the area of the …
Villa 4 room villa in Kunje, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Kunje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Price on request
For sale: Villa on the first line of the sea in Montenegro House with an area of 260 m2 Pl…
6 room house in Montenegro, Montenegro
6 room house
Montenegro, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Area 279 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 500,000
We present to your attention a two-storey house in Ratatz, the Bar Riviera. The total area o…
House in Montenegro, Montenegro
House
Montenegro, Montenegro
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,250,105
3 room house in Zelenika, Montenegro
3 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 76 m²
€ 260,000
NUM 2290 Comfortable house in Zelenika near Herceg Novi. The house area is 76 m2 and th…

Properties features in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
