Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Montenegro
  4. Tivat Municipality
  5. Duplexes

Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

Duplex To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
1 room Duplex with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Krasici, Montenegro
1 room Duplex with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
Located on the Luštica peninsula, on the slopes of a hill, a ten-minute drive from the Lušti…
€329,990
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Krasici, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Floor 1
Located on the Luštica peninsula, on the slopes of a hill, a ten-minute drive from the Lušti…
€399,990
Duplex 3 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Duplex 3 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Tivat, Center – Elegant and sun-splashed duplex in the centre of Tivat for sale This elegant…
€400,000

Properties features in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir