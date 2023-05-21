Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

Tivat
381
Radovici
56
Krasici
49
durasevici
7
Donja Lastva
6
Brda
5
Bogisici
4
Lepetane
4
51 property total found
3 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 437 m²
€ 3,869,980
Offer for sale: Penthouse - apartment in Porto Montenegro - VIP residence with its rooftop p…
2 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 104 m²
€ 480,000
Area: 104 sq.m. 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. The apartment is located in one of the most pre…
1 room apartment in Bogisici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Bogisici, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3
€ 320,000
1 room apartment in Bogisici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Bogisici, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 3
€ 290,000
1 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€ 155,000
1 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€ 160,000
2 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€ 220,800
1 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€ 168,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
€ 480,000
2 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
€ 305,000
1 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€ 125,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
€ 200,000
1 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€ 90,000
1 room apartment in Krasici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€ 155,000
2 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
€ 1,100,000
2 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
€ 235,000
3 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
€ 287,000
1 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€ 310,000
2 room apartment in Krasici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€ 170,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
€ 480,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
€ 185,000
2 room apartment in Bogisici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Bogisici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
€ 1,500,000
Tivat, Lustica – Seafront  two bedroom apartment in a luxury complex Exclusive apartments by…
2 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€ 700,000
2 room apartment in Krasici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 2
€ 299,990
Tivat, Krasici – Contemporary design apartments in Lustica peninsula for sale Located on the…
Apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Floor 8
€ 327,000
Tivat, Porto Montenegro – Apartments in the new neighborhood “Boka Place”   Boka Place sits …
6 room apartment in Radovici, Montenegro
6 room apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 240 m²
Floor 3
€ 1,400,000
Tivat, Krtole – Newly built rental apartments on the seafront for sale This modern villa wit…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€ 484,432
2 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
€ 183,285
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Price on request
1 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€ 145,000

Properties features in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
