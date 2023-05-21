Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

Tivat
381
Radovici
56
Krasici
49
durasevici
7
Donja Lastva
6
Brda
5
Bogisici
4
Lepetane
4
64 properties total found
2 room apartment in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
€ 215,000
Penthouse 3 rooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 rooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
€ 275,000
In a new modern residential complex for sale penthouse 138 m2 (living area 67 m2) on the 4th…
1 room apartment in Radovici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€ 560,000
A unique investment proposal in Lustica Bay - Visterija residences - a new project in Marina…
2 room apartment in Radovici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
€ 863,000
The last few apartments in the Visterija Residence of the Lustica Bay complex are the best i…
2 room apartment in Radovici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
€ 859,000
Apartment with 2 bedrooms in IRIS residence, Lustica Bay – final sale from the investo…
2 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 3
€ 131,000
Apartment for sale in Tivat. Sea and mountain views. 600 meters from the sea by air. Kitc…
1 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
€ 160,000
Stylish apartment with new modern furniture in a new house. Elevator, intercom, service com…
3 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 437 m²
€ 3,869,980
Offer for sale: Penthouse - apartment in Porto Montenegro - VIP residence with its rooftop p…
2 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
€ 145,700
Apartment in Tivat, 50 meters from the sea. Sale.Area: 93 m2Comfortable apartment, with high…
2 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 104 m²
€ 480,000
Area: 104 sq.m. 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. The apartment is located in one of the most pre…
1 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 35 m²
€ 62,000
The two-room apartment is located on the second floor with sea views. Consists of a spacious…
Apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
€ 420,000
Apartment with 2 bedrooms and sea views plus parking space The apartment has 2 bedrooms, a …
4 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
4 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 117 m²
€ 160,000
Area 117 m2 House 2010 3rd floor of 3x 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, kitchen-living room Panorami…
3 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 3
€ 370,000
2 room apartment in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
€ 550,000
1 room studio apartment in Krasici, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
€ 50,000
Studio apartments in the village of Krasichi in the Tivat Gulf. 10 km to Tivat Airport, 12 k…
1 room apartment in Krasici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€ 130,000
2 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 3
€ 131,000
Apartment for sale in Tivat. Sea and mountain views. 600 meters from the sea by air. Kitc…
2 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
€ 949,000
For sale exclusive apartment of 107 m2: two bedrooms, spacious living room combined with din…
1 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€ 650,000
Exclusive two-room, fully furnished apartment on the 4th floor. The apartment is 80 m2 (6…
2 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 3
€ 131,000
Apartment for sale in Tivat. Sea and mountain views. 600 meters from the sea by air. Kitc…
1 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€ 139,500
Project is located in Tivat and consist of 18 objects, currently 6 objects is under developm…
3 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 3
€ 370,000
Magnificent apartment in a new house in the center of Tivata near the park and school. Porto…
2 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
€ 590,000
Luxurious two-bedroom apartment with panoramic sea views in a very attractive location in Do…
2 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 3/4
€ 250,000
I am selling a two-room apartment in a new building with a total area of 106m2 (75m2 living …
3 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 3
€ 370,000
Penthouse 3 rooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 rooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
€ 550,000
1 room apartment in Bogisici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Bogisici, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3
€ 320,000
1 room apartment in Radovici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
€ 92,000
New apartments in Lustica – in the center of the village of Radovichi. Favorable locat…
1 room apartment in Bogisici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Bogisici, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 3
€ 290,000

Properties features in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
