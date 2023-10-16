Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

Tivat
448
Radovici
97
Krasici
46
Donja Lastva
30
Gradiosnica
10
durasevici
4
Lepetane
4
Bogisici
3
638 properties total found
1 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
The 1-bedroom loft apartment is a rare find in the heart of Tivat. With 63 square meters of …
€189,000
1 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Apartment is located in 5 star Hotel in Central Tivat, that is in construction and will be f…
€350,800
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 3
Apartment for sale in Tivat. Sea and mountain views. 600 meters from the sea by air. Kitc…
€131,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Apartment for sale in Tivat. 600 meters from the sea by air. Kitchen, living room, 2 bedro…
€138,500
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Tivat, Montenegro
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 3
Magnificent apartment in a new house in the center of Tivata near the park and school. Porto…
€370,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Luxurious two-bedroom apartment with panoramic sea views in a very attractive location in Do…
€550,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Krasici, Montenegro
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 3
Duplex apartment with 1 bedroom in the village of Krasichi in the Tivat Gulf. 10 km to Tivat…
€130,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Tivat, Montenegro
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
€378,000
1 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
One bedroom apartment is located in Donja Lastva, 600 meters from the sea 36 sq m - living a…
€75,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 3
Apartment for sale in Tivat. Sea and mountain views. 600 meters from the sea by air. Kitc…
€131,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1
Apartment for sale in Tivat. 600 meters from the sea by air. Kitchen, living room, 2 bedro…
€138,500
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Tivat, Montenegro
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 3
Magnificent apartment in a new house in the center of Tivata near the park and school. Porto…
€370,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Luxurious two-bedroom apartment with panoramic sea views in a very attractive location in Do…
€550,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Krasici, Montenegro
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 3
Duplex apartment with 1 bedroom in the village of Krasichi in the Tivat Gulf. 10 km to Tivat…
€130,000
Apartment 1 bathroom with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Tivat, Montenegro
Apartment 1 bathroom with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Tivat, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 4
For sale is a luxurious apartment of 42 m² located in the Regent Hotel, Porto Montenegro. Th…
€385,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Lepetane, Montenegro
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Lepetane, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
We invite you to become the proud owner of a wonderful apartment with two bedrooms and two b…
€147,000
Apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 21 m²
NUM 5464 We present apartments for sale in a new complex in Tivat. Apartments from 21m2 to 1…
€110,000
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Krasici, Montenegro
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
Floor 1
Located on the Luštica peninsula, on the slopes of a hill, a ten-minute drive from the Lušti…
€429,990
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1
A spacious two-bedroom apartment for sale in an excellent location, close to the luxurious P…
€215,000
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
A new luxuriously furnished two-bedroom apartment for sale in the very center of Tivat, clos…
€275,000
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Krasici, Montenegro
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Floor 1
Located on the Luštica peninsula, on the slopes of a hill, a ten-minute drive from the Lušti…
€479,990
4 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Tivat, Montenegro
4 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 1
For sale, luxuriously equipped and furnished four bedroom apartment in the new settlement of…
€280,000
2 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
This luxury apartment complex is located in an excellent location in a quiet part of the mun…
€340,000
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Tivat, Montenegro
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
This luxury apartment complex is located in an excellent location in a quiet part of the mun…
€340,000
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 1
A luxuriously furnished one-room apartment is for sale in the Seljanovo settlement, close to…
€227,500
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Floor 6
For sale is a luxurious three bedroom penthouse in Tivat, ideal for those who want to enjoy …
€520,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
We offer for sale a one-bedroom apartment with an area of 36 sq. meters + 30 sq. meters terr…
€79,500
1 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
€78,500
1 room apartment in Krasici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 36 m²
NUM 5596 Apartment for sale in Krasici in a quiet location near the sea. The apartment ha…
€140,000
2 room apartment in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Object code - 1.28.13.11903Apartment with two bedrooms and a courtyard in the Centrale area …
€425,000

