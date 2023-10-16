Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Residential
  3. Montenegro
  4. Tivat Municipality

Residential properties for sale in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

Tivat
644
Krasici
164
Radovici
129
Donja Lastva
62
Gradiosnica
19
Lepetane
19
durasevici
6
Bogisici
5
1 037 properties total found
1 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
The 1-bedroom loft apartment is a rare find in the heart of Tivat. With 63 square meters of …
€189,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 3
Apartment for sale in Tivat. Sea and mountain views. 600 meters from the sea by air. Kitc…
€131,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Apartment for sale in Tivat. 600 meters from the sea by air. Kitchen, living room, 2 bedro…
€138,500
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Tivat, Montenegro
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 3
Magnificent apartment in a new house in the center of Tivata near the park and school. Porto…
€370,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Luxurious two-bedroom apartment with panoramic sea views in a very attractive location in Do…
€550,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Krasici, Montenegro
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 3
Duplex apartment with 1 bedroom in the village of Krasichi in the Tivat Gulf. 10 km to Tivat…
€130,000
9 room house with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море in Krasici, Montenegro
9 room house with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Area 530 m²
€1,57M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 218 m²
Excellent family villa in the tourist village of Krasichi, near Tivata. The villa has an are…
€450,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Tivat, Montenegro
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
€378,000
1 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
One bedroom apartment is located in Donja Lastva, 600 meters from the sea 36 sq m - living a…
€75,000
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Krasici, Montenegro
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
€220,000
Apartment 1 bathroom with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Tivat, Montenegro
Apartment 1 bathroom with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Tivat, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 4
For sale is a luxurious apartment of 42 m² located in the Regent Hotel, Porto Montenegro. Th…
€385,000
2 room house with parking in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
2 room house with parking
Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 98 m²
€435,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Lepetane, Montenegro
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Lepetane, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
We invite you to become the proud owner of a wonderful apartment with two bedrooms and two b…
€147,000
Apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 21 m²
NUM 5464 We present apartments for sale in a new complex in Tivat. Apartments from 21m2 to 1…
€110,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
€1,20M
1 room Duplex with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Krasici, Montenegro
1 room Duplex with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
Located on the Luštica peninsula, on the slopes of a hill, a ten-minute drive from the Lušti…
€329,990
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Krasici, Montenegro
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
Floor 1
Located on the Luštica peninsula, on the slopes of a hill, a ten-minute drive from the Lušti…
€429,990
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1
A spacious two-bedroom apartment for sale in an excellent location, close to the luxurious P…
€215,000
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
A new luxuriously furnished two-bedroom apartment for sale in the very center of Tivat, clos…
€275,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Krasici, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Floor 1
Located on the Luštica peninsula, on the slopes of a hill, a ten-minute drive from the Lušti…
€399,990
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Krasici, Montenegro
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Floor 1
Located on the Luštica peninsula, on the slopes of a hill, a ten-minute drive from the Lušti…
€479,990
3 room house with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Tivat, Montenegro
3 room house with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
House on three floors with a panoramic view of the sea in Tivat. The area of ​​the plot is 3…
€370,000

Property types in Tivat Municipality

apartments
houses

Properties features in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
