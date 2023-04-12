Montenegro
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Montenegro
New houses in Montenegro
All new buildings in Montenegro
20
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Montenegro
Residential
Apartment in Montenegro
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Montenegro
Villa
Townhouse
Land in Montenegro
Luxury Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Commercial
All commercial properties in Montenegro
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Montenegro
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Montenegro
Pool Residential properties for sale in Montenegro
apartments
5636
houses
4383
Clear all
508 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
109 m²
2 Floor
Price on request
2 room apartment
Montenegro, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
73 m²
1/8 Floor
€ 265,000
Spacious two-bedroom apartment in Rafailovichi 100 meters from the sea Living area: 73 m2 …
1 room apartment
Montenegro, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
50 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 120,000
Spacious 1-bedroom apartment in a new low-rise complex in Przno, Montenegro Living area: 50…
2 room apartment
Montenegro, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
75 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 165,000
Spacious duplex apartment with 2 bedrooms in a new low-rise complex in Przno, Montenegro L…
House
Montenegro, Montenegro
210 m²
€ 320,000
New two-story villa with a building permit and a swimming pool in Bar ( Green Belt ). Total …
1 room apartment
Bogisici, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms
32 m²
3 Floor
€ 320,000
Exclusive studio in the unique closed resort Nikki Beach Montenegro Living area: 32 m2 …
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 bath
45 m²
€ 113,384
1 room apartment
Bogisici, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms
29 m²
3 Floor
€ 290,000
Exclusive studio in the unique closed resort Nikki Beach Montenegro Living area: 29 m2 …
3 room house
Bogisici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
410 m²
€ 2,200,000
Three-bedroom penthouse in Nikki Beach Montenegro's unique indoor resort Living area: 23…
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
121 m²
6/9 Floor
€ 450,000
Bright and spacious apartment with 2 bedrooms in Budva, next to the central promenade. Apar…
House
Montenegro, Montenegro
308 m²
€ 1,350,000
The villas are located on the Adriatic coast of Montenegro on a 1955m2 plot near a secluded …
3 room apartment
Montenegro, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
123 m²
€ 315,000
Spacious apartment on the Adriatic coast in Montenegro, in the resort town of Becici ( 25 mi…
House
Montenegro, Montenegro
150 m²
€ 220,000
House in the center of Petrovts on a plot of 333 sq.m, the area of the house is about 150 sq…
House
Montenegro, Montenegro
515 m²
€ 800,000
Unfinished house in Prchani with an area of 515.90 sq.m To the sea 10 meters. The building i…
Villa Villa
Krasici, Montenegro
200 m²
€ 530,000
Tivat, Krasici – New villas near the sea for sale This two newly-built villas are located ju…
House
Lustica, Montenegro
€ 750,000
Each room has panoramic views of the sea and mountains. The interior implements an author's…
House
Montenegro, Montenegro
600 m²
€ 950,000
Villas are under construction in Tudorovichi, over St. Stephen. Fantastic sea and surroundin…
4 room house
Susanj, Montenegro
3 bath
130 m²
€ 110,000
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
1 bath
64 m²
€ 42,000
Apartments ( with a total area of 64 sq.m. , land 165sq.m. ) in a residential serviced compl…
6 room house
Budva, Montenegro
300 m²
€ 650,000
We offer for sale a new villa from a developer in the green area of Budva. Villa with an ar…
5 room house
Susanj, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
215 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 320,000
4 room house
Montenegro, Montenegro
422 m²
€ 1,200,000
The area of the site is 425 m2. The area of the villa is 422 m2. The villa is located in a q…
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
5 bath
472 m²
2 Floor
Price on request
Tivat, Marici – Brand new contemporary design villa with panoramic sea view This villa is bu…
4 room house
Marovici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
215 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 480,000
3 room house
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
2 bath
135 m²
€ 592,000
Budva, Rezevici – House for sale This house is located in a gated community of 6 houses with…
4 room house
Montenegro, Montenegro
291 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,800,000
4 room house
Montenegro, Montenegro
349 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 2,000,000
Apartment
Becici, Montenegro
7 Floor
€ 169,000
Budva, Becici – New residential complex, apartments for sale This new residential complex is…
3 room house
Montenegro, Montenegro
148 m²
€ 440,000
Apartment
Budva, Montenegro
4 Floor
Price on request
Budva, Center – Lux apartments under construction in a great location The apartments are del…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
17
Regions with properties for sale
Zelenika-Kuti
Kotor
Petrovac
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin
Bijela
Perast
Lustica
Risan
Zabljak
Ljesnica
Nedakusi
Potkrajci
Zelenika
Ulcinj
Kolasin
Sutomore
Donja Lastva
Danilovgrad Municipality
Danilovgrad
Cetinje
Properties features in Montenegro
with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map