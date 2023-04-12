Pool Residential properties for sale in Montenegro

Show property on map Show properties list
508 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Podgorica, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 109 m² 2 Floor
Price on request
2 room apartmentin Montenegro, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Montenegro, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 73 m² 1/8 Floor
€ 265,000
Spacious two-bedroom apartment in Rafailovichi 100 meters from the sea Living area: 73 m2 …
1 room apartmentin Montenegro, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Montenegro, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 120,000
Spacious 1-bedroom apartment in a new low-rise complex in Przno, Montenegro Living area: 50…
2 room apartmentin Montenegro, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Montenegro, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 75 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 165,000
Spacious duplex apartment with 2 bedrooms in a new low-rise complex in Przno, Montenegro L…
Housein Montenegro, Montenegro
House
Montenegro, Montenegro
210 m²
€ 320,000
New two-story villa with a building permit and a swimming pool in Bar ( Green Belt ). Total …
1 room apartmentin Bogisici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Bogisici, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 32 m² 3 Floor
€ 320,000
Exclusive studio in the unique closed resort Nikki Beach Montenegro Living area: 32 m2 …
1 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 bath 45 m²
€ 113,384
1 room apartmentin Bogisici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Bogisici, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 29 m² 3 Floor
€ 290,000
Exclusive studio in the unique closed resort Nikki Beach Montenegro Living area: 29 m2 …
3 room housein Bogisici, Montenegro
3 room house
Bogisici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 410 m²
€ 2,200,000
Three-bedroom penthouse in Nikki Beach Montenegro's unique indoor resort Living area: 23…
2 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 121 m² 6/9 Floor
€ 450,000
Bright and spacious apartment with 2 bedrooms in Budva, next to the central promenade. Apar…
Housein Montenegro, Montenegro
House
Montenegro, Montenegro
308 m²
€ 1,350,000
The villas are located on the Adriatic coast of Montenegro on a 1955m2 plot near a secluded …
3 room apartmentin Montenegro, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Montenegro, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 123 m²
€ 315,000
Spacious apartment on the Adriatic coast in Montenegro, in the resort town of Becici ( 25 mi…
Housein Montenegro, Montenegro
House
Montenegro, Montenegro
150 m²
€ 220,000
House in the center of Petrovts on a plot of 333 sq.m, the area of the house is about 150 sq…
Housein Montenegro, Montenegro
House
Montenegro, Montenegro
515 m²
€ 800,000
Unfinished house in Prchani with an area of 515.90 sq.m To the sea 10 meters. The building i…
Villa Villain Krasici, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Krasici, Montenegro
200 m²
€ 530,000
Tivat, Krasici – New villas near the sea for sale This two newly-built villas are located ju…
Housein Lustica, Montenegro
House
Lustica, Montenegro
€ 750,000
Each room has panoramic views of the sea and mountains. The interior implements an author's…
Housein Montenegro, Montenegro
House
Montenegro, Montenegro
600 m²
€ 950,000
Villas are under construction in Tudorovichi, over St. Stephen. Fantastic sea and surroundin…
4 room housein Susanj, Montenegro
4 room house
Susanj, Montenegro
3 bath 130 m²
€ 110,000
1 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
1 bath 64 m²
€ 42,000
Apartments ( with a total area of 64 sq.m. , land 165sq.m. ) in a residential serviced compl…
6 room housein Budva, Montenegro
6 room house
Budva, Montenegro
300 m²
€ 650,000
We offer for sale a new villa from a developer in the green area of Budva. Villa with an ar…
5 room housein Susanj, Montenegro
5 room house
Susanj, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 215 m² Number of floors 2
€ 320,000
4 room housein Montenegro, Montenegro
4 room house
Montenegro, Montenegro
422 m²
€ 1,200,000
The area of the site is 425 m2. The area of the villa is 422 m2. The villa is located in a q…
Villa 4 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
5 bath 472 m² 2 Floor
Price on request
Tivat, Marici – Brand new contemporary design villa with panoramic sea view This villa is bu…
4 room housein Marovici, Montenegro
4 room house
Marovici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 215 m² Number of floors 2
€ 480,000
3 room housein Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
3 room house
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
2 bath 135 m²
€ 592,000
Budva, Rezevici – House for sale This house is located in a gated community of 6 houses with…
4 room housein Montenegro, Montenegro
4 room house
Montenegro, Montenegro
291 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,800,000
4 room housein Montenegro, Montenegro
4 room house
Montenegro, Montenegro
349 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,000,000
Apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
Apartment
Becici, Montenegro
7 Floor
€ 169,000
Budva, Becici – New residential complex, apartments for sale This new residential complex is…
3 room housein Montenegro, Montenegro
3 room house
Montenegro, Montenegro
148 m²
€ 440,000
Apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
Apartment
Budva, Montenegro
4 Floor
Price on request
Budva, Center – Lux apartments under construction in a great location The apartments are del…

