Realting.com
Montenegro
Budva Municipality
Sveti Stefan
Villas
Seaview Villas for Sale in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
50 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 5 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
311 m²
€ 1,250,000
Budva, Katun Rezhevichi - an authentic stone villa with a swimming pool and panoramic sea vi…
Villa 5 room villa
Przno, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
392 m²
€ 1,850,000
We offer for sale one of the best villas on the entire coast of Montenegro. The unique offer…
Villa 3 room villa
Przno, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
200 m²
€ 700,000
Two stone houses are located in the village of Kulyache at an altitude of 700 meters above s…
Villa Villa
Becici, Montenegro
429 m²
€ 643,500
House for sale with pool in a quiet area of Becici. Area 429 m2. There is a pool and beaut…
Villa 2 room villa
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
160 m²
€ 550,000
A new villa in the village of Ivanovichi was built and furnished in 2022. Located about 1,50…
Villa 3 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
217 m²
Price on request
Villa 2 room villa
Becici, Montenegro
160 m²
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
167 m²
€ 600,000
For sale a private two-storey villa with a fantastic view of the sea, mountains and the isla…
Villa 9 room villa
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
9 Number of rooms
5 bath
440 m²
€ 1,200,000
OBJECT FOR BUSINESS on Sveti Stefan For sale three-storey villa with five separate apartmen…
Villa 3 room villa
Rafailovici, Montenegro
310 m²
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 490,000
For sale a new two-storey villa in the village of Skochidevojka, a suburb of Budva. Villa…
Villa 3 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
€ 750,000
Not many properties can claim with confidence that it has the best view in Montenegro. This …
Villa 2 room villa
Becici, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 550,000
Villa 3 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
3 bath
380 m²
3 Floor
€ 1,000,000
Budva, Rezevici – Brand new stone villa with swimming pool for sale This modern stone vill…
Villa 4 room villa
Becici, Montenegro
429 m²
Price on request
Villa 6 room villa
Rustovo, Montenegro
392 m²
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
279 m²
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa
Becici, Montenegro
393 m²
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
178 m²
Price on request
Villa 5 room villa
Kamenovo, Montenegro
500 m²
Price on request
Villa Villa 9 bathrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
9 bath
Price on request
Villa Villa
Kuljace, Montenegro
2 Floor
€ 1,300,000
Budva, Kuljace – Investment project in up-hills settlement Vojnici for sale This urbanized p…
Villa 2 room villa
Becici, Montenegro
320 m²
€ 650,000
Villa 3 room villa
Becici, Montenegro
500 m²
€ 1,900,000
Villa 3 room villa
Becici, Montenegro
831 m²
€ 3,100,000
Floors 5 Area 831 square meters.m. The area of the plot is 329 square meters.m. Bedro…
Villa 4 room villa
Marovici, Montenegro
350 m²
€ 700,000
A natural stone villa with sea views, with a pool in the village of Blisi Kuche Stone vi…
Villa 5 room villa
Blizikuce, Montenegro
450 m²
€ 900,000
The total area of 450 square meters.m. The area of the plot is 1000 square meters.m.
Villa 5 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
494 m²
€ 890,000
Villa area: 494m2 ; Land area: 356m2 ; Bedrooms: 5 ; Bathrooms: 4 ; Distance from the s…
Villa 3 room villa
Marovici, Montenegro
340 m²
€ 550,000
Villa area: 340 square meters.m. Land area: 6150 square meters.m. Number of bedrooms: 3 …
Villa 5 room villa
Blizikuce, Montenegro
524 m²
€ 2,300,000
Plot: 580m2 Total area: 632m2 Neto area: 524m2 Living area: 346 m2
