Montenegro
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Montenegro
New houses in Montenegro
All new buildings in Montenegro
20
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Montenegro
Residential
Apartment in Montenegro
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Montenegro
Villa
Townhouse
Land in Montenegro
Luxury Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Commercial
All commercial properties in Montenegro
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Montenegro
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Montenegro
Budva Municipality
Sveti Stefan
Villas
Villas for sale in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa
Clear all
78 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 5 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
311 m²
€ 1,250,000
Budva, Katun Rezhevichi - an authentic stone villa with a swimming pool and panoramic sea vi…
Villa 5 room villa
Przno, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
392 m²
€ 1,850,000
We offer for sale one of the best villas on the entire coast of Montenegro. The unique offer…
Villa 3 room villa
Przno, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
200 m²
€ 700,000
Two stone houses are located in the village of Kulyache at an altitude of 700 meters above s…
Villa Villa
Becici, Montenegro
429 m²
€ 643,500
House for sale with pool in a quiet area of Becici. Area 429 m2. There is a pool and beaut…
Villa 2 room villa
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
160 m²
€ 550,000
A new villa in the village of Ivanovichi was built and furnished in 2022. Located about 1,50…
Villa Villa
Becici, Montenegro
429 m²
€ 643,500
House for sale with pool in a quiet area of Becici. Area 429 m2. There is a pool and beaut…
Villa Villa
Becici, Montenegro
241 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
A villa under construction is offered for sale. Villa 190 m2, + garage 36m2 + terrace clo…
Villa 3 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
217 m²
Price on request
Villa 2 room villa
Becici, Montenegro
160 m²
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa
Blizikuce, Montenegro
3 bath
214 m²
€ 950,000
For sale two chic villas in a quiet village of Tudorovichi, the Budvan Riviera overlooking t…
Villa 3 room villa
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
167 m²
€ 600,000
For sale a private two-storey villa with a fantastic view of the sea, mountains and the isla…
Villa 9 room villa
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
9 Number of rooms
5 bath
440 m²
€ 1,200,000
OBJECT FOR BUSINESS on Sveti Stefan For sale three-storey villa with five separate apartmen…
Villa 3 room villa
Rafailovici, Montenegro
310 m²
Price on request
Villa 9 room villa
Blizikuce, Montenegro
2 700 m²
€ 2,000,000
NUM 4735 For sale, a unique villa with two swimming pools and a perfect view of the sea. T…
Villa 2 room villa
Becici, Montenegro
3 bath
160 m²
Price on request
On sale is a modern European-style villa in a quiet location in Ivanovichi in the resort tow…
Villa 3 room villa
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
3 bath
164 m²
€ 750,000
wp: paragraph Not many real estate properties can confidently say that their windows offer …
Villa 3 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
135 m²
€ 480,000
NUM 4725 A complex of 6 stone villas with swimming pools and panoramic sea view in Rezevici,…
Villa 4 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 490,000
For sale a new two-storey villa in the village of Skochidevojka, a suburb of Budva. Villa…
Villa 3 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
€ 750,000
Not many properties can claim with confidence that it has the best view in Montenegro. This …
Villa 2 room villa
Becici, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 550,000
Villa 3 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
3 bath
380 m²
3 Floor
€ 1,000,000
Budva, Rezevici – Brand new stone villa with swimming pool for sale This modern stone vill…
Villa 4 room villa
Becici, Montenegro
650 m²
€ 1,378,000
NUM 978 Villa with pool for sale, with total area 650 m2, which is situated on a plot area…
Villa 3 room villa
Kuljace, Montenegro
265 m²
€ 1,300,000
NUM 3475 Villas for sale under construction in the Kulyache area, near the city of Bu…
Villa 9 room villa
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
774 m²
€ 5,390,000
NUM 3356 For sale a four-storey villa on the first line, only 10 meters from the sea. …
Villa 2 room villa
Becici, Montenegro
160 m²
€ 585,000
NUM 4306 Modern house in Becici, near the city of Budva. The area of the house is 1…
Villa 4 room villa
Becici, Montenegro
250 m²
€ 586,000
NUM 4362 Villa in Becici, near the city of Budva. The area of the villa is 250 m2, …
Villa 5 room villa
Blizikuce, Montenegro
450 m²
€ 1,500,000
NUM 4462 A villa for sale in Tudorovići in a luxurious closed complex 15 minutes from th…
Villa 4 room villa
Blizikuce, Montenegro
450 m²
€ 4,285,000
NUM 4456 New Villa in Blizikuce, near the city of Budva. The living area of the hou…
Villa 3 room villa
Blizikuce, Montenegro
159 m²
€ 410,000
NUM 4519 "Carsko Selo" is a residential complex of 36 exclusive villas with an impressive…
Villa 4 room villa
Becici, Montenegro
429 m²
Price on request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map