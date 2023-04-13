Montenegro
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Montenegro
New houses in Montenegro
All new buildings in Montenegro
20
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Montenegro
Residential
Apartment in Montenegro
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Montenegro
Villa
Townhouse
Land in Montenegro
Luxury Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Commercial
All commercial properties in Montenegro
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Montenegro
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Montenegro
Budva Municipality
Sveti Stefan
Pool Residential properties for sale in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Clear all
80 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 bath
45 m²
€ 113,384
New club house with pool. Great layout, sea view, elevator, service company. The house has…
4 room house
Marovici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
215 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 480,000
3 room house
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
2 bath
135 m²
€ 592,000
Budva, Rezevici – House for sale This house is located in a gated community of 6 houses with…
Apartment
Becici, Montenegro
7 Floor
€ 169,000
Budva, Becici – New residential complex, apartments for sale This new residential complex is…
4 room house
Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bath
271 m²
5 Floor
€ 850,000
Budva, Becici – Penthouse with pool and sea view for sale This comfortable two-storey pentho…
2 room apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bath
€ 240,000
House
Rustovo, Montenegro
164 m²
2 Floor
€ 750,000
Budva, Blizikuce – Luxury house with panoramic sea view for sale This great two-story villa…
Villa 2 room villa
Becici, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 550,000
Villa 3 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
3 bath
380 m²
3 Floor
€ 1,000,000
Budva, Rezevici – Brand new stone villa with swimming pool for sale This modern stone vill…
3 room apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 310,000
3 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 bath
€ 360,000
2 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 bath
€ 370,000
5 room house
Rafailovici, Montenegro
5 bath
1 000 m²
4 Floor
Price on request
Budva, Rafailovichi – Penthouse for sale This two-story penthouse of 1,000 sqm consists of 5…
3 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
117 m²
4/8 Floor
€ 327,600
New apartment in a residential complex with swimming pool. Area: 117 m2. The apartment consi…
3 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
130 m²
5/8 Floor
€ 338,000
A spacious apartment with panoramic sea views. The apartment is fully furnished and ready to…
3 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
95 m²
5/6 Floor
€ 361,000
Fully furnished two-bedroom apartment, spacious living room, two bathrooms and two terraces.…
3 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
117 m²
5/8 Floor
€ 339,300
A new spacious apartment with panoramic sea views. Housing complex with a management company…
6 room house
Blizikuce, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
632 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 2,300,000
Chic villa with fully finished interior decoration. The sea is only 200 meters away. Direct …
House
Becici, Montenegro
274 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 590,000
Beautiful villa just a 15-minute walk from the sea. Villa three floors, beautiful sea views.…
6 room house
Marovici, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
360 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
Large villa located near St. Stephen and Rezhevich. The area of the villa is 360 m2, a plot …
1 room apartment
Przno, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 114,000
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 125,231
3 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
80 m²
1/7 Floor
€ 212,000
Two bedroom apartment on the ground floor overlooking the pool and mountains. It is possible…
3 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
81 m²
1/7 Floor
€ 201,000
Apartment with two bedrooms on the ground floor with partial sea views.
3 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
85 m²
€ 350,000
For sale luxury two-room apartment in the "Harmony" complex, Becici. The apartment is divide…
3 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
86 m²
€ 309,600
For sale is an apartment in an amazing complex in Becici. The residential complex "Harmony" …
4 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
105 m²
€ 378,000
For sale is an apartment in an amazing complex in Becici. The residential complex "Harmony" …
4 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
283 m²
6/6 Floor
€ 410,000
For sale four-room apartment with decoration, area 283 m2, in a closed residential comple…
4 room house
Becici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
205 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 400,000
The area of the house 205 m2 is located on a plot of 420 m2 in the village of Bečichi. In fr…
3 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
138 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 320,000
The protected complex is located in Bechichi, Ivanovichi, at an altitude of 80 meters above …
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map