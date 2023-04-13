Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Budva Municipality
  4. Sveti Stefan
  5. Studios

Studios for Sale in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro

Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
1 room studio apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 4 Floor
€ 85,000
One-room apartment for sale in Becici, municipality of Budva. The apartment is located on t…
1 room studio apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 4 Floor
€ 85,000
One-room apartment for sale in Becici, municipality of Budva. The apartment is located on…
1 room studio apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m²
€ 95,000
Studio apartment with sea view in Becici, furnished and equipped. Located on the 2nd floor …
1 room studio apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m² 4/6 Floor
€ 100,000
The 49 m2 studio apartment is located in a premium residential complex in the exclusive dist…
1 room studio apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m² 4/6 Floor
€ 100,600
Studio in LCD with pool near the beach in Becici Studio apartment of 48 m2 is located in …
1 room studio apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m² 2/6 Floor
€ 106,450
There is also a similar studio on the 2nd floor, with an area of 51 m2 at a price of 114,100…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir