Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro

534 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Przno, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Przno, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 345,000
For sale a spacious bright apartment with two separate bedrooms in an elite suburb of Budva.…
2 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 6/6 Floor
€ 215,000
An apartment for sale in the village of Becici, a suburb of Budva. The apartment with a t…
3 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 93 m² 4 Floor
€ 570,000
A4-1536. Three bedroom apartment in Becici with a sea view.For sale three bedroom apartment …
Villa 5 room villain Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 311 m²
€ 1,250,000
Budva, Katun Rezhevichi - an authentic stone villa with a swimming pool and panoramic sea vi…
Villa 5 room villain Przno, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Przno, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 392 m²
€ 1,850,000
We offer for sale one of the best villas on the entire coast of Montenegro. The unique offer…
Villa 3 room villain Przno, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Przno, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 200 m²
€ 700,000
Two stone houses are located in the village of Kulyache at an altitude of 700 meters above s…
Penthouse 3 roomsin Becici, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 rooms
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 122 m² 5 Floor
€ 450,000
A new elite penthouse in Becici built in 2022 is offered for sale. The apartment is complete…
1 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 5 Floor
€ 232,000
In an exclusive location, just a few steps from the coast, a luxurious one-bedroom apartment…
2 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 84 m² 9 Floor
€ 336,000
In an exclusive location, just a few steps from the coast, a luxurious three-room apartment …
2 room apartmentin Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 270,000
  Budva, Rafailovichi - a one-bedroom apartment on the first line of the sea. Luxury …
1 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m² 7 Floor
€ 109,000
For sale a completely new apartment of 37 m2, located in a fantastic location in Becici, jus…
1 room apartmentin Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 110,000
A4-1313. One Bedroom Apartment in Rafailovici For sale one bedroom apartment in Rafailovici.…
Villa Villain Becici, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Becici, Montenegro
429 m²
€ 643,500
House for sale with pool in a quiet area of Becici. Area 429 m2. There is a pool and beaut…
2 room apartmentin Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 93 m²
€ 375,000
Budva, Rafailovichi - a new apartment with a garage and sea views. 200 meters from the sea …
1 room studio apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 4 Floor
€ 85,000
One-room apartment for sale in Becici, municipality of Budva. The apartment is located on t…
1 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m² 5 Floor
€ 140,000
Excellent spacious one-bedroom apartment of 49 square meters for sale. m. in Becici. New ho…
2 room apartmentin Kuljace, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kuljace, Montenegro
76 m²
Price on request
2 room apartmentin Kuljace, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kuljace, Montenegro
70 m²
Price on request
1 room apartmentin Kuljace, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kuljace, Montenegro
50 m²
Price on request
1 room apartmentin Kuljace, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kuljace, Montenegro
50 m²
Price on request
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Blizikuce, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
4 bath 144 m²
€ 532,525
Townhouse is part of the development project that offers 9 townhomes with pools, built in th…
Apartmentin Rafailovici, Montenegro
Apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
35 m²
Price on request
Luxury Apartments in Condo Hotel on the amazing location, just by beautiful Becici Beach, th…
Villa 2 room villain Becici, Montenegro
Villa 2 room villa
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m²
€ 550,000
A new villa in the village of Ivanovichi was built and furnished in 2022. Located about 1,50…
2 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 82 m²
€ 250,000
For sale spacious apartment with 2 bedrooms. Sea view. Location: Becici. The area of the …
1 room apartmentin Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m² 6 Floor
€ 215,000
Rafailovichi, 100 meters from the beach. The apartment in the LCD Aura, with a reception an…
1 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m² 6 Floor
€ 215,600
One bedroom apartment in a luxurious Harmony aparthotel. Area 44 sq. M. m., 6th floor. The a…
1 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 213,570
A spacious one-bedroom apartment is offered in a residential complex with a swimming pool lo…
2 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 97 m²
€ 215,000
A4-1531. Two Bedroom Apartment in Becici with mountain View. For sale two bedrooms apartment…
1 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
61 m²
Price on request
Budwan Riviera, Becici district. New apartment with one bedroom The distance to the sea is …
1 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 5 Floor
€ 232,000
In an exclusive location, just a few steps from the coast, a luxurious one-bedroom apartment…
