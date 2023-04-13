Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Budva Municipality
  4. Sveti Stefan

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro

103 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Przno, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Przno, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 345,000
For sale a spacious bright apartment with two separate bedrooms in an elite suburb of Budva.…
2 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 6/6 Floor
€ 215,000
An apartment for sale in the village of Becici, a suburb of Budva. The apartment with a t…
Villa 5 room villain Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 311 m²
€ 1,250,000
Budva, Katun Rezhevichi - an authentic stone villa with a swimming pool and panoramic sea vi…
Villa 5 room villain Przno, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Przno, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 392 m²
€ 1,850,000
We offer for sale one of the best villas on the entire coast of Montenegro. The unique offer…
Villa 3 room villain Przno, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Przno, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 200 m²
€ 700,000
Two stone houses are located in the village of Kulyache at an altitude of 700 meters above s…
Penthouse 3 roomsin Becici, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 rooms
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 122 m² 5 Floor
€ 450,000
A new elite penthouse in Becici built in 2022 is offered for sale. The apartment is complete…
1 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 5 Floor
€ 232,000
In an exclusive location, just a few steps from the coast, a luxurious one-bedroom apartment…
2 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 84 m² 9 Floor
€ 336,000
In an exclusive location, just a few steps from the coast, a luxurious three-room apartment …
2 room apartmentin Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 270,000
  Budva, Rafailovichi - a one-bedroom apartment on the first line of the sea. Luxury …
2 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 71 m² 4 Floor
€ 185,640
For sale apartment with 2 bedrooms in a new house in Becici, opposite the Splendid hotel, no…
1 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m² 7 Floor
€ 109,000
For sale a completely new apartment of 37 m2, located in a fantastic location in Becici, jus…
2 room apartmentin Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 93 m²
€ 375,000
Budva, Rafailovichi - a new apartment with a garage and sea views. 200 meters from the sea …
1 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m² 2 Floor
€ 95,000
For sale a new one-bedroom apartment without furniture in the village of Bečichi in Budva. …
1 room studio apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 4 Floor
€ 85,000
One-room apartment for sale in Becici, municipality of Budva. The apartment is located on t…
1 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m² 5 Floor
€ 140,000
Excellent spacious one-bedroom apartment of 49 square meters for sale. m. in Becici. New ho…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Blizikuce, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
4 bath 144 m²
€ 532,525
Townhouse is part of the development project that offers 9 townhomes with pools, built in th…
Villa 2 room villain Becici, Montenegro
Villa 2 room villa
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m²
€ 550,000
A new villa in the village of Ivanovichi was built and furnished in 2022. Located about 1,50…
3 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 106 m²
€ 260,000
For sale spacious apartment with 3 separate bedrooms Location: Becici, Sremsky Front Street…
1 room apartmentin Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m² 6 Floor
€ 215,000
Rafailovichi, 100 meters from the beach. The apartment in the LCD Aura, with a reception an…
1 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m² 6 Floor
€ 215,600
One bedroom apartment in a luxurious Harmony aparthotel. Area 44 sq. M. m., 6th floor. The a…
1 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 5 Floor
€ 232,000
In an exclusive location, just a few steps from the coast, a luxurious one-bedroom apartment…
2 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 84 m² 9 Floor
€ 336,000
In an exclusive location, just a few steps from the coast, a luxurious three-room apartment …
2 room apartmentin Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 270,000
Budva, Rafailovichi - a one-bedroom apartment on the first line of the sea. Luxury apartmen…
2 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 71 m² 4 Floor
€ 185,640
For sale apartment with 2 bedrooms in a new house in Becici, opposite the Splendid hotel, no…
1 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m² 7 Floor
€ 109,000
For sale a completely new apartment of 37 m2, located in a fantastic location in Becici, jus…
2 room apartmentin Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 93 m²
€ 375,000
Budva, Rafailovichi - new apartment with a garage and sea view 200 meters from the sea and …
1 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m² 2 Floor
€ 95,000
For sale a new one-bedroom apartment without furniture in the village of Bečichi in Budva. …
1 room studio apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 4 Floor
€ 85,000
One-room apartment for sale in Becici, municipality of Budva. The apartment is located on…
1 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m² 5 Floor
€ 140,000
Excellent spacious one-bedroom apartment of 49 meters in Becici for sale. New home. Wi…
2 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 130 m²
€ 286,000
Apartment 130 m2 with sea view. Located in the modern residential complex of Anadolia Nov…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir